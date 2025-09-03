Two men hospitalised after ‘serious’ assault in Dingwall

A serious assault which left two men in hospital has police in Dingwall hunting a male suspect.

The assault occurred around 7.30pm on Friday August 29 on Peffery Road near the centre of Dingwall.

Emergency services attended and two men, aged 48 and 54, were taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as around 5ft 9in tall, of large build, with short, brown hair. He was wearing a light-coloured jumper, a blue T-shirt, black joggers and black trainers.

Detective Constable Nicola Jack said: “Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3367 of Friday, 29 August, 2025.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.