Former Burghead pub boss convicted of molesting girls

A former Burghead pub boss has been convicted of molesting girls following a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court.

David Hill, who described himself as a bar manager and confirmed a previous address as the Station Hotel in Burghead, denied three charges related to touching under-18s.

But following a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court, the 67-year-old was convicted of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards a girl under 16 in the early 90s, doing the same thing to a second teenage victim in the late 2000s and sexually assaulting a child under 13 between 2015 and 2017.

The charges detail how Hill targeted the first victim between November 1991 and November 1992 by touching her on the body.

In January 2008, he targeted his second victim by touching her on the body, touching her intimately and digitally penetrating her.

Then, between April 2015 and April 2017, he sexually assaulted a child by lifting her clothing, touching her intimately and digitally penetrating her.

The crimes all took place at locations in Moray.

Jury saw evidence from child victim

In evidence led by fiscal depute Karen Poke, a taped interview with Hill’s youngest victim was shown to the jury.

In it, she told how he lifted her clothing and touched “around and about and then in” what she described as “the flower part”.

She said: “I don’t really think I knew how to feel about it.”

In an interview with police, Hill denied being sexually attracted to children.

When questioned about the allegations, he told officers: “I don’t know how or where or what, I’ve got no idea what they are talking about, none at all.”

But following a jury trial at Inverness, Hill, who has no previous convictions and was supported by family members in public gallery, was convicted of all three charges by majority.

Pub boss placed on register

Sheriff Gary Aitken placed the former publican – now of Cummingston – on the sex offenders register with immediate effect and called for presentencing reports, including an assessment for the Moving Forward 2 Change programme for sexual offenders.

The sheriff told Hill this programme was: “Particularly designed for those convicted of offences of this kind.”

Hill was released on bail and the case will call again next month.