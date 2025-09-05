Kirkwall traffic ban plans sparking row over ‘ghost town’ fears, unenforceable rules and drive for public safety

Worries have been raised that banning of traffic from five streets in Kirkwall’s town centre could make it harder for businesses to operate, force disabled drivers to walk and hit traders in the pocket.

Councillors on Orkney Islands Council’s development and infrastructure committee are being invited to make a new traffic order on Tuesday.

It would lead to all vehicles, aside from pedal bikes and emergency vehicles banned from Bridge Street, Albert Street and Laing Street from 11am to 3pm and between 11pm and 3am every day.

Effectively, this would run all the way from the Bridge Street’s entrance at the Harbour front up to Albert Street’s junction with Broad Street.

Bridge Street Wynd and St Olaf’s Wynd would also be permanently closed to traffic.

Exceptions to the ban would be pedal bikes and emergency vehicles.

The proposals have been controversial. A first round of consultation had 127 respondents disagree with it, while 36 supported the proposals.

Supporters say the move will improve public safety, but critics say it will make it harder to access the town centre.

‘Existing Kirkwall traffic rules should be enforced’

A second round of consultation, carried out over the summer, saw objections from the area’s community council as well as 38 members of the public.

Many of the objections were concerned with Blue Badge holders not being able to access the street.

However, there were also other reasons.

These included business owners who need access to their premises and questions about the enforcement of the new order.

The Kirkwall and St Ola Community Council “strongly objected” to the proposals, calling them “completely unacceptable”.

It said there would be “additional unintended consequences” to the closures and encouraged the council to look at traffic calming measures and enforcing the traffic order rules already in place on Albert Street.

It also took issue with a previously mentioned suggestion of putting retractable bollards in place to enforce the new order.

The community council said a bollard system would create difficulties for taxis to access homes and holiday lets in the area as well as for businesses taking or doing deliveries

Notably, there is no mention of installing bollards in the new order nor attached report.

They simply state that it would be responsibility of the police to enforce the rules.

‘Current rules being abused by Kirkwall drivers’

A total of 38 objections from the public are included with the report due to go to councillors on Tuesday.

Among these, the question of enforcing the current order is often raised.

One states: “The current order is being abused by drivers who don’t meet the required criteria.

“Have attempts been made to enforce the current order?

“If it is unenforceable, how will the new order be enforced”?

Another objector, who lives off the Orkney Mainland, states: “To me it is quite obvious that it would be impossible to shop in town, access one of the pharmacies, and some venues/cafes/restaurants and so forth because neither I nor a taxi or anybody else could drop off my disabled son there or pick him up with the shopping”.

Fears of ‘stressful walks’ for disabled Kirkwall drivers

The same person says their son would “most likely” not qualify for a Blue Badge.

This would leave him with “stressful walks” to reach the pharmacy, which could leave him in hospital, unless taxis were made exempt from the traffic ban.

One Blue Badge holder said, while there is parking near the streets, there is very little disabled parking.

They said it is “quite a distance” to walk from the car parks to the high street, which would be made worse in the winter.

A local business owner states that they regularly drive through the street during the day as they have no rear access to their premises.

They say: “We have gone for years now without this being a problem.

“I’m curious as to why this change is needed.”

‘Stop following lemmings and stand up for Orkney’

Another objector states: “All over the UK towns are following this pedestrian format and forgetting that the old age population is increasing with many having mobility problems.

“These people are the main supporters of your local shops the whole year round.

“Stop being lemmings and following the crowd instead stand up for the people of Orkney.

“Maybe it won’t turn into a ghost town like the many other towns in Britain.

“I strongly oppose the closure of the streets”.

Supporters have pointed to there being too much traffic and the need for improved safety for pedestrians.

Others state their “disappointment” over the lack of enforcement of the current order on Albert Street.

Why Orkney Islands Council is proposing changes

The idea of closing the streets was brought to the council by “a local developer”, previous reports stated.

However, the council has said the reduced use of the streets would save it money on repairing the wear and tear on flagstones on those streets.

The council has also said it would “prioritise public safety”.

There is, in fact, already a prohibition of driving order covering Albert Street between 11am and 3pm.

However, this contains “exceptions” which are “open to interpretation and abuse from drivers”.

The enforcement of that order is the responsibility of Police Scotland.

The council held two engagement events aimed at people with Blue Badges.

However, in the report is says “mitigation” is being offered by the fact that the traffic orders run from 11am until 3pm and not through the entire day.

While many of the objections criticise the possible use of retractable bollards to enforce the new order, there is no mention of whether this may happen.

It is unclear how the new traffic order would be enforced with questions already raised about the one already in place.

The council’s report simply says it would be up to the police to enforce the new order.

Orkney Islands Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss the report.