Skiach cafe shuts doors as staff shortages forced ‘heartbroken’ owner back to work just two weeks after giving birth

The couple behind a popular Highland service station cafe have made the “heart-breaking” decision to close its doors.

Amy and Dason MacAlpine, who also run Highland Catering Services, opened the eatery in March last year.

But following numerous challenges, including staff shortages which forced Amy going back to work just two weeks after giving birth, it has now shut.

Amy said there was plenty of “humming and hawing” over the decision, but ultimately it was impacting family life too much.

The Skiach service station is off the A9 near Evanton and its restaurant had been closed for four years before the MacAlpine’s revamp.

One challenge after another for husband-and-wife Skiach team

Amy feels the cafe has been well-received and is “absolutely heartbroken” to have to shut, but knows it is what’s best for the family.

She said: “It started really well, and the general public have been amazing. Both summers we’ve seen really busy days, and the place has been heaving.

“But, in winter it was quite a struggle and it would take a substantial amount to cover that period.

“We also have rising overheads with staff and building costs, so in order to keep on top of everything it felt as if the catering was carrying the cafe financially.”

One of the biggest factors in the decision to close the Skiach cafe was Amy having another baby.

The arrival of Kylo in April was the couple’s third son – and just two weeks later Amy was forced back into action.

She added: “We found out shortly after taking on the cafe that I was pregnant again.

“It was then playing on family life, with Dason being the head chef he has obviously been here non-stop.

“There’s also been a real struggle to find staff. It’s hard to find a good core, keep hold of them, not having people phone in sick.

“It came to the point when I had the little one and two weeks later I was having to come in and cover shifts.”

Skiach cafe was impacting MacAlpine’s family time

Amy said the demands of the cafe meant her three boys were were spending all of their time at a childminder.

She said: “It really took its toll on family life to be honest.

“We have a six-year-old, a four-year-old and a new-born, so it’s taking time with their parents away from them. We felt absent and that’s not fair.

“With the catering, it’s brilliant because it works around us. We can choose what jobs work for us, which events we are able to take on.

“The cafe is 24/7. The best decision was to step away from one of the businesses, and the catering does better for us.”

Highland Catering Services will return to the commercial kitchen which it used to operate from pre-cafe life.

But, for now, Amy is looking forward to more time with her kids.

She added: “We have a lot of great memories from the cafe, and people always seemed to enjoy themselves. We will miss our regulars a lot.

“At the same time, I know this is the best thing for us. We’re not going to get these years back with our little ones and we’ve got the rest of our lives if we want to open somewhere else in the future.”

