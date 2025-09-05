Two-vehicle crash closes A85 between Oban and Crianlarich

The busy A85 road has been closed in both directions following a crash near near Cruachan Power Station at Loch Awe this afternoon.

The accident involved two vehicles and took place at about 12.20pm on Friday on the main road between Oban and Crianlarich.

It is not known whether there are any injuries.

Emergency services including police and ambulance were called to the scene.

A ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12.17 today to attend an incident on the A85 and have sent a number of resources to the scene.”

Police are advising motorists to find an alternative route to travel.

Traffic Scotland reported: “The A85 is closed in both directions near to Cruachan Power Station, due to a road traffic collision.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.