Missing Oban man has not been seen in nine days

A man from Oban has been reported missing, having last been seen more than a week ago.

The last sighting of Mark Petrie, 42, was on Shore Street in Oban at around 12pm on Saturday August 30.

Police, who have launched a public appeal for help, believe he may have travelled to the Glasgow or Ayrshire areas.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall and of slim build with brown hair.

Mr Petrie may be wearing a grey jumper or black Under Armour tracksuit top.

Inspector Donald MacIver said: “Concerns are growing for Mark’s welfare and we need to make sure he is safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Mark or knows where he might be to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1348 of 2 September, 2025.

