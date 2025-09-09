Why ‘unpopular’ Kirkwall high street closures have been unanimously rejected

Orkney’s councillors have rejected proposals for traffic to be banned for eight hours every day along a stretch of Kirkwall’s main high street.

A traffic order put forward by council officials recommended closing Bridge Street, Albert Street, and Laing Street to vehicle traffic from 11am to 3pm and 11pm to 3am every day.

A complete ban would have also been up in place on the two smaller side streets St Olaf’s Wynd and Bridge Street Wynd.

The initial goal was to increase safety for pedestrians.

The council also said reducing the amount of traffic would save it money by reducing the amount of work needed to maintain the streets’ flagstones.

However, at a meeting of the Development and Infrastructure Committee this morning many councillors spoke against the order.

This included the council’s depute leader saying he was “severely disappointment” with it.

Will existing Kirkwall traffic rules be enforced?

There were also concerns that said the new rules would be discriminatory to some members of the public, such as those living on Orkney’s ferry-linked islands as well as those with mobility issues and their carers.

The potential impact on Blue Badge holders living on or near the streets had been raised previously.

There were also other issues such as the effect on high street businesses and their deliveries and how the order would be enforced.

A current order in place on Albert Street is the responsibility of Police Scotland.

However, it is rarely if ever enforced. The council has said it includes loopholes which leave it “open to interpretation and abuse”.

Today, no further guarantee was given that a new order would have been any better enforced.

Previously, the idea of installing retractable bollards, at a cost of £50,000 to £60,000, had been mentioned.

However, this begged other questions such as access for emergency vehicles.

Why were councillors against proposed Kirkwall traffic bans?

Ahead of today’s meeting, the council held two rounds of consultation on the proposals.

These showed them to be unpopular.

Across the two consultations, 165 opinions or objections against the proposals were received and 49 were in support.

Notably, the Kirkwall and St Ola Community Council strongly objected calling proposals “completely unacceptable”.

These views weren’t ignored as councillors gave their opinions today.

More than one councillor said the issue had “grown arms and legs”, following the original request from local developer Neil Stevenson to look at a traffic ban on Friday and Saturday nights.

Mr Stevenson has recently opened a new nightclub on Bridge Street.

West Mainland councillor Rachael King questioned the traffic order’s impact on disabled people and carers.

She asked how it would change their ability to reach pharmacies and other shops.

The council’s head of neighbourhood services, Lorna Richardson said the street would still be accessible to cars at other hours of the day, outside the 11am to 3pm window.

As such there would be no discrimination, she said.

Worries ban would ‘discriminate’ against visitors to Kirkwall

North Isles councillor Mellissa Thomson raised the issue of how the traffic ban would have worked with ferry local timetables.

She said there were two of Orkney’s outer islands which have a ferry crossing that arrives at the Orkney mainland at 11am.

Mrs Thomson said it would be “quite discriminating to target those people.”

Mrs Richardson said there was recognition that some islanders would struggle but there are nearby car parks they could use.

The council’s deputy leader, Sandy Cowie, said he was “disappointed, severely” that previous concerns raised about the order by councillors hadn’t been addressed or used in the proposals.

Mr Cowie said the order had “taken no account of the good advice we gave”.

‘Clear this is a very, very unpopular proposal’

He also said he was “stunned” that the chief officer of the police had not replied to the proposals by saying: “please don’t create on order my officers will be unable to enforce”.

On the topic of damage to flagstones, Mr Cowie said that the heaviest vehicle that uses the streets is the council’s own refuse cart – which would still have to use those streets.

Mr Cowie said: ” It is quite clear that this is a very, very unpopular proposal with the public.

“They are opposing it four to one. We could go ahead and be bull-headed with this, but it’s simply going to add fuel to the fire that we, as a council, consult and ignore.

“We have been criticised for that in the past, we will be criticised for that again”

“There are times when we make unpopular decisions for the greater good.

‘There is no great good here’

“There’s no greater good here, I see none at all”.

Mr Cowie also dismissed suggestions that people walking along Kirkwall’s high street are unsafe as “a nonsense”.

Other councillors also spoke out against the order.

Kirkwall West and Orphir councillor Leslie Manson said the issue “was not a priority for the council”.

He said they were expensive at a time when the council is looking at cuts to services.

Ms King said highlighted the plight of people with mobility issues could have faced under the proposed rules.

She said telling such people to “suck it up” and use nearby car parks “is not supporting frailer people in our community.

Finally, council convener Graham Bevan, said: “We have to take cognisance of people who have objected that this is not a good move.”