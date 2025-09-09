Highlands & Islands Man charged following serious assault in Dingwall which left two people hospitalised The assault took place on Peffrey Road in Dingwall. By Ross Hempseed September 9 2025, 4:22 pm September 9 2025, 4:22 pm Share Man charged following serious assault in Dingwall which left two people hospitalised Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6847071/man-charged-following-serious-assault-in-dingwall/ Copy Link Image: DC Thomson. A man has been charged following a serious assault in Dingwall which left three people with injuries. The incident occurred around 7.30pm on Monday September 8 on Peffrey Road in the town. Emergency services were called to the scene including police and ambulance. Three people were assaulted, with a man and a woman being taken to hospital. A second woman was injured but did not require hospital treatment. A man has been charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear in court on Wednesday. A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.30pm on Monday September 8, we were called to Peffery Road, Dingwall after a report of a disturbance. “A 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment. “A 38-year-old woman was also injured but did not require hospital treatment. “A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with serious assault and is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Wednesday September 10.”