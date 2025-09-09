Man charged following serious assault in Dingwall which left two people hospitalised

A man has been charged following a serious assault in Dingwall which left three people with injuries.

The incident occurred around 7.30pm on Monday September 8 on Peffrey Road in the town.

Emergency services were called to the scene including police and ambulance.

Three people were assaulted, with a man and a woman being taken to hospital.

A second woman was injured but did not require hospital treatment.

A man has been charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.30pm on Monday September 8, we were called to Peffery Road, Dingwall after a report of a disturbance.

“A 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

“A 38-year-old woman was also injured but did not require hospital treatment.

“A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with serious assault and is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Wednesday September 10.”