Man dies while cycling in Highlands

A 51-year-old cyclist has died after falling ill while out riding on the rural roads of the Highlands.

The man was riding on the A890 road between Achnashellach and Balnacra at about 2.30pm on Monday September 8.

He became ill and emergency services were called but the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Monday September 8, we were called to the A890 between Achnashellach and Balnacra where a cyclist had taken ill.

“The 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing, however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”