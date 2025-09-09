Driver caught at more than 130mph in heavy rain on A9

A driver has been charged after allegedly speeding at more than 130mph in heavy rain on the A9.

Several people have been arrested and charged by police for driving offences in the Highlands in recent days.

Officers have been out and about on roads across the region, monitoring vehicles and catching out offenders.

Police have since arrested four drivers for drink driving.

According to officers, two of them were recorded as being five and six times over the legal drink drive limit.

An additional three motorists were arrested after testing positive for drugs.

Finally, four motorists were charged in connection with speeding offences on the A9 Thurso to Perth road.

This included one driver recorded speeding at more than 130mph in heavy rain.

Constable Scott Smith, of Highlands and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “These results show our determination to detect and robustly deal with those who drive under the influence of drink or drugs or who travel at dangerous speeds.

“This behaviour puts not only themselves, but other road users at serious risk of harm.

“We will continue to carry out proactive patrols and enforcement across the region to target those who commit these offences and endanger lives.”