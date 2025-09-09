Delays and cancellations due to ‘signalling’ fault on railways near Inverness

Trains have been delayed or cancelled in the north following a “signalling fault” near Inverness train station.

The disruption began around 6pm on Tuesday September 9, prompting Network Rail to make an announcement.

They confirmed that a “signalling fault” was affecting services arriving and departing from Inverness train station.

This includes services to Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

It was understood that the problem had been fixed but it seems to have reoccurred leaving passengers stranded in trains along the railway.

One passenger trapped on board a train bound for Elgin said they had been stuck outside Nairn for around half an hour before eventually moving.

Several late trains including those from Aberdeen to Inverurie and Inverness to Elgin were cancelled due to the fault.

Network Rail has confirmed that as of 8pm the fault has been fixed and trains are running normally.

Operators are now working to get passengers to where they need to be

To find out which services have been affected, click here.