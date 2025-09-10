UHI Orkney ‘task force’ formed amidst worries about £1.2 million budget overspend forecast

An “officer task force” is being established at Orkney Islands Council to help sort out the finances at UHI Orkney.

The college currently has an expected budget overspend of £1.2 million as it hasn’t had as much money coming in as expected from further and higher education.

The bleak projection is a 46% increase from the 2024/25 financial year, which recorded an £821,000 overspend.

Councillors were presented with the stark figures today at a meeting of the Education, Leisure, and Housing Committee.

A report from the council’s head of finances states that “an Officer Task Force is being established with the remit of working across the council” to find savings and income.

This team will work to reduce the loan, which is drawn from the council’s loan fund and is required to balance the college’s books.

What is causing the financial woes at UHI Orkney?

It has been explained in the past that the college’s finances operate according to the academic year.

At budget setting time it would include income in its budgets without knowing the source.

While this may have worked in the past, it has had to change.

During today’s meeting, West Mainland councillor Jean Stevenson was keen to get a breakdown of the figures and find out where the bulk of the overspend was coming from.

However, there was no easy answer.

She asked if Higher Education or Further Education was the problem.

Christine Scott, the college’s finance manager, said: “Funding streams are separate.

“But at UHI Orkney staff aren’t split quite that clearly and neither are our costs.

“We can have one member of staff who does Further Education but also does research.

“While we can see our income coming in via streams we cannot split our expenditure quite so clearly”.

Later in the meeting, the council’s service manager for secondary and tertiary education, Jane Partridge, also said that one of the first things the council task force would look at is how many students each activity at the college brings in and how many students they need to make each viable.

UHI Orkney not alone in funding worries

In February last year, while the college’s draft budget was being prepared, councillors were warned that the college couldn’t keep balancing its books in the same way it had previously.

This was after the college saw a budget decifit of £620,000 for the 2022/23 financial year.

Staff were tasked with coming up with a recovery plan.

Despite this recognition of the college’s precarious financial position, it appears things have only worsened.

Last year some of the reasons given for the financial woes were the unpredictability of student numbers and the college being prey to what the government decided to do funding-wise.

UHI Orkney is not alone in facing tough times.

UHI campuses across the north are facing massive challenges from dropping student numbers, rising inflation and stagnant public funding.

Examples include UHI Perth’s finance chief quitting as it faced at £2m budget deficit, UHI Moray looking at cutting staff and student numbers across UHI dropping by 6,000 over one academic year.