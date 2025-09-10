UHI Orkney ‘task force’ formed amidst worries about £1.2 million budget overspend forecast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

UHI Orkney ‘task force’ formed amidst worries about £1.2 million budget overspend forecast

Councillors were warned last year that the college couldn't keep balancing its books the same way it had in the past

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
UHI Orkney
UHI Orkney. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

An “officer task force” is being established at Orkney Islands Council to help sort out the finances at UHI Orkney.

The college currently has an expected  budget overspend of £1.2 million as it hasn’t had as much money coming in as expected from further and higher education.

The bleak projection is a 46% increase from the 2024/25 financial year, which recorded an £821,000 overspend.

Councillors were presented with the stark figures today at a meeting of the Education, Leisure, and Housing Committee.

A report from the council’s head of finances states that “an Officer Task Force is being established with the remit of working across the council” to find savings and income.

This team will work to reduce the loan, which is drawn from the council’s loan fund and is required to balance the college’s books.

What is causing the financial woes at UHI Orkney?

It has been explained in the past that the college’s finances operate according to the academic year.

At budget setting time it would include income in its budgets without knowing the source.

While this may have worked in the past, it has had to change.

During today’s meeting, West Mainland councillor Jean Stevenson was keen to get a breakdown of the figures and find out where the bulk of the overspend was coming from.

However, there was no easy answer.

Orkney College inspection
UHI Orkney’s budgets have faced a downward trajectory in recent years

She asked if Higher Education or Further Education was the problem.

Christine Scott, the college’s finance manager, said: “Funding streams are separate.

“But at UHI Orkney staff aren’t split quite that clearly and neither are our costs.

“We can have one member of staff who does Further Education but also does research.

“While we can see our income coming in via streams we cannot split our expenditure quite so clearly”.

Later in the meeting, the council’s service manager for secondary and tertiary education, Jane Partridge, also said that one of the first things the council task force would look at is how many students each activity at the college brings in and how many students they need to make each viable.

UHI Orkney not alone in funding worries

In February last year, while the college’s draft budget was being prepared, councillors were warned that the college couldn’t keep balancing its books in the same way it had previously.

This was after the college saw a budget decifit of £620,000 for the 2022/23 financial year.

Staff were tasked with coming up with a recovery plan.

Despite this recognition of the college’s precarious financial position, it appears things have only worsened.

UHI Moray has made job cuts due to funding worries. Image: Hazel Lawson/DC Thomson

Last year some of the reasons given for the financial woes were the unpredictability of student numbers and the college being prey to what the government decided to do funding-wise.

UHI Orkney is not alone in facing tough times.

UHI campuses across the north are facing massive challenges from dropping student numbers, rising inflation and stagnant public funding.

Examples include UHI Perth’s finance chief quitting as it faced at £2m budget deficit, UHI Moray looking at cutting staff and student numbers across UHI dropping by 6,000 over one academic year.

