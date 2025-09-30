We reveal the 5 Inverness streets with most parking tickets and why so many drivers are getting fined

An Inverness city centre street ranks first for the highest number of parking tickets issued in the Highlands.

The P&J has analysed Highland Council data revealing the streets where the highest number of parking fines were handed out in the last year.

Figures show the spots where wardens issued the most tickets in the region and in the city of Inverness.

This figures released to the Press and Journal reveal;

The top five Inverness streets with the largest number of parking fines issued, between August 2024 and August 2025.

The five streets in the whole Highlands where wardens handed out the most tickets.

We spoke to locals about why an Inverness city centre street is by far the top on the list.

And figures show the total cash the council has banked from parking tickets.

Top Inverness streets with most parking tickets issued

Castle Street was the fifth street in the Highland capital with the most traffic fines issued.

Wardens have handed out a total of 208 tickets there in the last year.

It was followed by Ardross Street, home to Inverness Cathedral, with 238.

Queensgate ranks third with a total of 360 fines issued.

In second place, we have Union Street, where drivers were given 609 parking fines.

Meanwhile, Church Street leads the table with 1,071 fines issued in the last year, averaging nearly three a day.

The busy street is also, by far, the one where the most fines have been issued in the whole of the Highlands.

Why is Church Street an Inverness parking ticket hotspot?

The P&J took to Church Street to speak to businesses about the parking issues in the area.

Workers at a local company said they are “not surprised” by the figures.

They said: “It’s a really busy street with a lot of people going to the Victorian Market and the Co-op.

“Free parking should be increased to half an hour. It is supposed to be 15 minutes of free parking, but the tougher wardens are only giving seven minutes.

“They hide in the doorways so you can’t see them and by the time you get back to your car, you have a ticket.”

The workers, who said they want to remain anonymous “to avoid retaliation”, added “there should definitely be more free parking in the city centre.”

Meanwhile, another local business owner said traffic wardens “are not bad”, adding that there’s not enough parking on Church Street.

She said: “Tourists are parking everywhere, including on loading bays, and they stay overnight. Then, you don’t have a space for your work van when you come in the mornings.

“Wardens are not that bad; they give people time. They have a hard job. I hear people screaming at them sometimes.”

The businesswoman, who also preferred not to be named, continued: “There should definitely be more parking all around Inverness.

“What many people don’t know is that you need to press for a ticket before getting your free 15 minutes. So, many people don’t get one and that’s when they get a ticket.”

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “Inverness City centre has dedicated patrols required to assist businesses maintain access to their shops and services.

“Traffic Officers can only issue to vehicles that are in contravention, as such the number of penalties issued are wholly dependent on driver behaviour.”

‘We need to talk about Inverness city centre traffic’

Inverness Central councillor Michael Gregson said Church Street has become “a really important focus for the city centre.”

He believes that “strict parking rules are essential to maintain traffic throughput while enabling the pedestrianisation at the top of the street.”

The Scottish Labour councillor continued: “People need to be able to access shops and services, and the current enforced closure of part of the Rose Street multistorey car park is unfortunate.

“We need a transport hub for the city centre, integrating bus, train and Active Travel solutions.

“A park and ride would be a great addition to the mix, encouraging use of public transport and reducing city centre congestion.

“Personally, I’d favour a city centre traffic consultation with businesses, residents, visitors, and all stakeholders, with a view to improving matters and creating a vibrant, inclusive and accessible Inverness City centre.”

Where are you most likely to get a parking ticket in the Highlands?

The Press and Journal can also reveal the council issued a total of 17,420 parking tickets across the Highlands in the last year from August 11, 2024, to August 11, 2025.

The local authority has banked £752,382.04 from these.

As mentioned previously, Inverness Church Street is the one where wardens handed out the most fines in the region with 1,071 issued.

Another two Inverness streets are among the top 5, with Union Street ranking third with 609 tickets and Queensgate fourth, with 360 fines.

Meanwhile, the fifth location in the Highlands with the most parking tickets issued was at Glenmore.

The busy road connects Loch Morlich, a tourist hotspot, with the Cairngorm Mountain.

Lastly, a road in Skye takes second place in the list.

Drivers on the A855 at Storr got a total of 627 parking tickets, nearly two a day, during the last year.

The road leads to the Old Man of Storr, visited by hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.

