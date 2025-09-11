Campervan and motorcycle involved in crash near Poolewe

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a campervan in Wester Ross.

The crash occurred on the A832 road near its junction with the B8057 at the small village of Poolewe on the West Coast.

It occurred at around 3.10pm on Thursday September 11.

Emergency services including police and ambulance are currently in attendance.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

