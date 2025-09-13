Deckhand died after being dragged overboard from Kingfisher near Wick

A deckhand died after his lifejacket strap snagged, pulling him underwater, a new report has concluded.

The incident aboard the Kingfisher around 30 nautical miles from Wick was investigated by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB).

The recently released report shed light on what led to the death of deckhand Richard Fiati from Ghana.

Kingfisher left Stromness on July 8 2024 with six crew on board bound for fishing grounds east of Orkney.

On July 12 at 3.08pm, Mr Fiati was at the shooting table attaching the creels to the leg rope.

The leg rope connects each creel to the back rope, which has a float at each end to locate them.

However, Mr Fiati also inadvertently threaded the creel toggle and leg rope through a loose becket of his lifejacket.

The report stated: “The other crew members on deck heard a scream and saw the deckhand being rapidly dragged by the leg rope across the shooting table and over the vessel’s side.

“In the wheelhouse, the skipper became aware of the man overboard and immediately set Kingfisher’s propulsion to full astern and the rudder to starboard.

“The deckhand’s [lifejacket] had inflated, and the crew could initially see him with his hands aloft and waving, but he disappeared underwater within seconds.”

The Kingfisher’s crew managed to bring Mr Fiati back aboard and began resuscitation, while the skipper reported an emergency to alert the coastguard.

Thurso lifeboat was deployed to the Kingfisher’s location as well as the Sumburgh rescue helicopter.

Two paramedics were lowered from the helicopter, however, Mr Fiati was pronounced dead at 4.15pm.

Richard Fiati died while offloading creels from the Kingfisher

Richard Fiati was a 40-year-old Ghanaian national.

He received his certifications in 2019 and had previously been on six trips aboard fishing vessels.

His contract on the Kingfisher began on June 25 2024 at the port of Fraserburgh.

The MAIB concluded Mr Fiati connected his lifejacket to the creel rope as it was being offloaded.

This was via the becket, a lifting strap intended to assist rescuers recovering a person from the water.

The report stated: “During heavy use on board Kingfisher, the Velcro tape securing the stole on some of the [lifejackets] gradually degraded allowing the becket to be released and to hang down loosely from the [lifejacket].

“Some of the crew who had experienced loose beckets snagging on parts of the fishing gear had cut the beckets off to prevent this.

“However, removal of the beckets had been done without individuals consulting between themselves or raising the snagging problem with the skipper.”

While the lifejacket did inflate as intended, the weight of the fishing gear pulled Mr Fiati underwater, where he drowned.

The lifejackets used were approved, however, the MAIB said they became unsuitable due to the risk of snagging.

The MAIB issued several recommendations following the death of Mr Fiati.

Kingfisher’s owner, Browse Brothers Fisheries Ltd, updated their risk assessments, reviewed the lifejackets used, and was recommended to ensure mandatory training.