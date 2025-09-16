Why Union Flags and Saltires have been removed by Orkney Islands Council from Kirkwall town centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Why Union Flags and Saltires have been removed by Orkney Islands Council from Kirkwall town centre

Union Flags and Saltires appeared on Broad Street at the weekend.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Union Flags were raised in Kirkwall town centre. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Orkney Islands Council has removed a number of flags from Kirkwall town centre this week as it says they were put up without permission.

Union Jack and Saltire flags appeared on poles along the front of the grounds of St Magnus Cathedral facing Broad Street.

The flags appeared overnight on Friday to Saturday.

However, they were removed by Orkney Islands Council yesterday.

A council spokesperson said permission wasn’t given for them to be put them up.

‘No permission for Kirkwall flags’

They said: “As the flags were raised on council property without the correct permissions in place, they were removed as part of normal operational business”.

The flags appeared at the weekend. However, permission was not given for them to be raised. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson.

It is unclear who attached the flags to the poles in Kirkwall or what the motivations were.

However, similar instances have taken place around the UK in recent weeks.

In many cases, this has been part of the grassroots political campaign “Operation Raise the Colours”.

In Scotland’s North East, flags have appeared in Aberdeen’s Great Northern Road and South Road in Peterhead.

As was the case in Orkney, the local council stated that the flags had been put up without permission.

As such, they were also to be taken down.

