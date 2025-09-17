Search to find operator for new £3 million Kirkwall nursery fails for SECOND time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Highlands & Islands

Search to find operator for new £3 million Kirkwall nursery fails for SECOND time

The council, which continues to run a nursery within the town's old hostel, is now weighing up options following a second failed tendering process

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Kirkwall nursery
The new nursery building in Kirkwall. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

Orkney Islands Council has again failed to find an operator for the new purpose-built nursery in Kirkwall.

With the latest procurement exercise having been “cancelled”, the council says it is now “weighing up its options”.

This marks the end of the second failed tendering process the council has run with no new nursery operator being appointed for the £3.12m building.

Work was completed at the building at the end of May.

The new nursery has been built next to UHI Orkney. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

Privately-run Kirkwall nursery closed in 2020

Orkney currently has no private or third-sector nursery provider.

The council has run the Willow Tree Nursery in one of the units at the old Papdale Halls of Residence since August 2021 in an effort to meet childcare needs.

It stepped in after the privately-run Peedie Breeks nursery shut down in June 2020 after 20 years.

The old Papdale Halls of Residence, or old hostel, were earmarked for demolition at the end of 2018.

The old Papdale Halls of Resident house the current nursery but the building has seen better days. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

This meant Peedie Breeks had to move out and find a new premises.  However, the operators chose not to continue.

While continuing to run the Willow Tree Nursery in the old hostel, the council committed to build the purpose-built nursery in June 2020.

However, the council has been keen to find an outside operator for the new nursery, which can accommodate 51 children from ages 0 to 5.

What was council offering for Kirkwall nursery?

Obviously, demolition work can’t begin at the old hostel until the nursery has moved out.

Much of the building is now boarded up after a spate of break-ins a vandalism.

The council’s two tendering processes came with a contract value or potential income of £6,452,000.

This was on the basis of of a possible eight-year contract basis, which included an initial four years with the option of four one-year extensions.

Willow Tree Nursery. Kirkwall, Orkney. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

Conversation