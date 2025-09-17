Search to find operator for new £3 million Kirkwall nursery fails for SECOND time

Orkney Islands Council has again failed to find an operator for the new purpose-built nursery in Kirkwall.

With the latest procurement exercise having been “cancelled”, the council says it is now “weighing up its options”.

This marks the end of the second failed tendering process the council has run with no new nursery operator being appointed for the £3.12m building.

Work was completed at the building at the end of May.

Privately-run Kirkwall nursery closed in 2020

Orkney currently has no private or third-sector nursery provider.

The council has run the Willow Tree Nursery in one of the units at the old Papdale Halls of Residence since August 2021 in an effort to meet childcare needs.

It stepped in after the privately-run Peedie Breeks nursery shut down in June 2020 after 20 years.

The old Papdale Halls of Residence, or old hostel, were earmarked for demolition at the end of 2018.

This meant Peedie Breeks had to move out and find a new premises. However, the operators chose not to continue.

While continuing to run the Willow Tree Nursery in the old hostel, the council committed to build the purpose-built nursery in June 2020.

However, the council has been keen to find an outside operator for the new nursery, which can accommodate 51 children from ages 0 to 5.

What was council offering for Kirkwall nursery?

Obviously, demolition work can’t begin at the old hostel until the nursery has moved out.

Much of the building is now boarded up after a spate of break-ins a vandalism.

The council’s two tendering processes came with a contract value or potential income of £6,452,000.

This was on the basis of of a possible eight-year contract basis, which included an initial four years with the option of four one-year extensions.