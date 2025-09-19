Just two Highland schools mulling over phone ban amid calls for ‘digital detox’ from devices in schools

Just two Highland schools are currently consulting on banning phones in schools despite region-wide push to limit the devices in education.

Highland Council offered “fulsome support” to schools to launch their own consultation on mobile phone usage, with a push to remove the devices entirely.

However, just two schools are currently undertaking a consultation, with a further 23 to consult by the end of the term.

Already 160 schools have “taken a position” on phones in school but have not made it clear if their “position” is to ban them.

Some schools like Nairn Academy have already taken the decision to ban phones.

A former teacher turned councillor behind the move has called on the council to support schools in their efforts to limit phone use which he says has been shown to be addictive and impact education.

Why is there a push to ban phones in schools?

Back in May, Inverness councillor Michael Gregson’s proposal for schools in the Highlands to consult on “appropriate use of mobile phones in schools” was approved.

He, along with Aird and Loch Ness councillor Helen Crawford, said the use of phones in school was “excessive” and a “significant issue” across the Highlands.

The council was then ordered to give an “instruction to schools” to consult on phone use in their school with the view to “remove mobile phones from classrooms.”

Which schools are consulting on a ban?

A number of primary schools are expected to decide their views on mobile phones by the end of the year.

These schools are:

Applecross Primary

Crossroads Primary

Dunbeath Primary

Kiltearn Primary

Lybster Primary

Milton Primary

Newtonmore Primary

Shieldaig Primary

Watten Primary

Two schools are currently consulting before they decide to make a decision to ban phones.

These are Hill of Fearn Primary and Tarbat Old Primary.

Currently, 160 schools in the Highlands have already “taken a position” on phone use in schools.

This does not mean they have banned phones, but have an agreed policy on phones at the school.

Each school has the power to decide their own policy on phones in school and can consult with the community before making a decision.

Which schools will consult on a ban?

Inverness Royal Academy and Ullapool High School are the two secondary schools planning to launch a consultation on phone use.

Following the consultation, they may then introduce a phone ban.

St Duthus in Tain, a school for pupils aged 3-18 with complex additional learning needs, will also be consulting on phone use in the school.

The Highland primary schools planning to consult on a phone ban include:

Bun-Sgoil Shlèite

Cromarty Primary

Durness Primary

Ferintosh Primary

Gledfield Primary

Grantown Primary

Holm Primary

Kilmuir Primary

Kinlochbervie Primary

Mulbuie Primary

Ness Castle Primary

Noss Primary

Rogart Primary

Scourie Primary

South Lodge Primary

St Columba's RC Primary

Staffin Primary

Stratherrick Primary

Ullapool Primary

‘Digital detox needed in schools’

In reaction the figures, Mr Gregson said: “I would be pleased with the number of schools which have ‘taken a position’ if I knew what that meant.”

His “positive” interpretation of the progress is that he hopes schools not consulting currently are making a road map towards a “digital detoxing of classrooms.”

He said: “As a teacher for over 30 years in Highland schools, I can attest to the changed educational context.

“I very much hope pupils, school staff and parents and carers take advantage of what I hope will be a good consultation process, and I thank school leaders who are cracking on with this.”

Mr Gregson said there is “clear” evidence focus and concentration has been impacted by phones and has caused more “fragmented attention spans.”

He added: “Mobile phone use, and especially the internet and social media, are leading to addictive behaviours, and their many benefits should not blind us to the problems.”

He called on the council to continue offering schools “fulsome support” in holding their own consultations on phones.

‘Phones are a constant distraction in the classroom’

Tain and Easter Ross has two schools currently consulting on a ban and one planning to make a decision by December.

Councillor for the area Laura Dundas said she was “delighted” with the “remarkable” progress schools in her ward have taken.

She said: “The goal is to address the constant distraction phones cause in the classroom and to mitigate issues like cyberbullying, where images and videos are shared inappropriately.

Mrs Dundas continued that Hill of Fearn, Milton and Tarbat Old Primaries are heading in a “positive direction” and shows “strength of leadership.”

“Their commitment to excellence is evident, and I commend the school leaders for their dedication to delivering a high standard of education for our children.”

