Why Orkney protestors have taken a stand against Donald Trump 600 miles from London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Why Orkney protestors have taken a stand against Donald Trump 600 miles from London

The event was part of a network across the UK who say they are "sick" of the US commander-in-chief as he makes a state visit.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Protesters hold signs with anti-Trump sentiments
Demonstrators gathered outside St Magnus Cathedral, Kirkwall. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

A protest against Donald Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom has been held in Orkney.

Around two dozen protestors gathered in grey and windy conditions outside St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall.

Kirkwall is over 600 miles from Windsor where the American president was greeted by the King and Queen yesterday.

And while the Orkney protestors made their voice heard, it wasn’t the only such event in the UK.

While the US president was met with pomp and pageantry in Windsor, up to 5,000 people took to the streets of London to oppose his visit.

Why did Orkney protestors take to the streets in Kirkwall?

But why did the small group of Orcadians feel it was important to let their views be known yesterday?

The convener of the group was Graham Martin, from Kirkwall.

He said the demonstration was part of a network of such events.

Collectively, they would show that people in every corner of the UK are “sick of” Mr Trump.

A group of people outside a church holding banners expressing anti-Trump sentiments such as 'Nae welcome for Trump'
Anti-Trump demonstrators gathered in Kirkwall to oppose the state visit of US President Donald Trump. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

“While there’s a state banquet going on, for someone who is so offensive to so many, coming together is really important,” Mr Martin said.

“Being so far away, there wasn’t any way that any of us were going to be taking part in the national event that’s taking place in London today.

“But I knew there were people in Orkney passionate about many of the issues that come into conflict with Trump,

‘I know people in Orkney passionate about Trump issues’

“I know they would want to have their opinion heard and be part of the upswing in UK demonstrations taking place.

“Trump concerns many people in terms of the direction he’s taking the US and the whole of the West.

“Whether that’s his views on Palestine and wanting to turn Gaza into a holiday resort, whether it’s his seeming abandonment of Ukraine or whether it’s his attacks on LGBTQ and black people”.

A man in foreground with protesters behind.
Group convener Graham Martin. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson.

Mr Martin explained that he knew and had spoken to people involved in the London events.

So, he asked people involved in other local demonstration groups if there was interest in setting up the anti-Trump demonstration.

As such, many of those who gathered were part of the county’s other protest groups.

This included Peace campaigners who meet on the Kirk Green most weekends and members of the local Pride group.

‘It’s not just the metropolitan elite down in London that are sick of him’

Asked what effect they hope to have, he said they may bolster the morale of Americans opposing their president.

He said: “What we’re doing is an add-on to what’s going on in London.

“It’s about getting the word out that there’s a whole UK-wide feeling that Trump isn’t welcome.

“It’s not just the metropolitan elite down in London that are sick of him, it’s people in every corner of the UK and indeed the world.

“We’ll be sharing images online that will hopefully be seen within groups in the US who no doubt could do with moral support.”

Read more from Orkney

Conversation