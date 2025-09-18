Solution agreed to help Highland communities struggling with ‘tsunami’ of short-term lets

A potential solution to help Highland communities struggling with the rise of short-term lets has been agreed.

After a lengthy debate stretching nearly an hour, new powers could be given to to local councillors to decide on short-term let (STL) restrictions in the areas they represent. .

Members from the only current control area in the Highlands, which spans Aviemore, Newtonmore and the surrounding area, have described the restrictions as “undoubtedly a success”.

The restrictions will now be opened up to other areas in the Highlands to introduce their own clampdown after new figures showed an increase in STLs across much of the region.

What controls are councillors aiming for?

Councillors have chosen to create control zones in “individual areas” across the Highlands.

The specific size of each control zone will be discussed by local councillors in each of their own local area committee meetings.

The local area solution is currently used in Badenoch and Strathspey and in Edinburgh.

In these zones, applications for short-term lets are more closely scrutinised by council officers and require dedicated planning permission.

Councillors were advised that control areas could use housing data rather than ward boundaries to decide the control areas as there was “considerable variation between parts of the same ward.”

‘Badenoch and strathspey controls undoubtedly a success’

Local members from Badenoch and Strathspey called their short-term let control zone “undoubtedly a success in their area.

Council convenor Bill Lobban said it was “making a big difference to the housing market.”

“It’s producing more homes available for local people to buy or rent, and will hopefully continue on into the future.”

Councillor Russell Jones also believe the STL control zone in his ward was having the “desired effect.”

“We have a Tulloch Homes development under construction in Newtonmore just now called Spey Green.

“If it wasn’t for the STL control zone, we know a lot of these nice new one, two and three-bedroom houses would become short-term lets.

“Instead, we know they won’t.”

What other options do councillors have?

Other options included a single and two-tier Highland-wide approach.

The single tier would have been a blanket STL control area for the whole Highlands.

Back in June, councillors decided the “one size” Highland approach did not take individual areas into account and delayed blanket restrictions.

A two-tier approach would mean areas can have different levels of restrictions, which officers said would support the “variation between the urban and rural impact of STLs.”

A final option put to councillors was to delay a decision for 12 months to allow more data to be gathered.

‘The horse has bolted’

While the decision to give local areas the option was unanimously agreed, some councillors warned STL rates should be continually monitored before any restrictions were imposed unnecessarily.

One of those was licensing committee chairman Sean Kennedy, who has overseen the decision on a variety of STLs across the Highlands in his role.

He said: “There has been a tsunami of short-term let applications since [the licensing] came in.

“It’s more or less stopped now.

“I say the horse has bolted and we need to try and rein the horse back in. I would urge that we catch the horse and get all the necessary data.

“If we went blanket-wide across the Highlands that would just be an absolute disaster.”

How many short-term lets are there in the Highlands?

According to Highland Council’s short-term let register, there are 8,350 STLs in the Highlands.

Of those, 6,913 are the “number of potential dwellings being used as STLs.”

Across the Highlands, just under 6% of all properties in the region are STLs.

This has increased from 4.32% in 2023.

Some of the Highland areas with the highest percentage of STLs include:

North-east Skye had the highest percentage of STLs at 30.63%.

Five other data areas in Skye had an STL rate of above 20%.

in Skye had an STL rate of above Inverness Muirtown – 22.41%.

Inverness Central, Raigmore and Longman – 20.26% .

. Inverness Crown and Haugh – 18.18%.

Three other areas in the Lochaber area had STL rates above 20%.

‘It gives us hope of getting on property ladder’

Many councillors welcomed the ability to debate restrictions on short term lets for their own communities.

However, Inverness Millburn councillor Isabelle MacKenzie called the Scottish Government legislation on short-term lets “fundamentally flawed” and urged caution over the costs to the council implementing control areas across the Highlands.

Skye councillor Drew Millar called the result “one step in trying to control the influx of short-term lets.”

He said: “Any time a house goes up on market here, certainly in Portree, all the neighbours have concerns about ‘Is this going to be another short term let?'”

Fellow Skye councillor Christine Gillies said: “We’ve had a crisis here for a very long time and this is one of the ways of looking at managing what is happening for local people.

“It will give us hope of actually getting on the property ladder.”

After council approval, each control area proposal will have to be approved by the Scottish Government.

Council officers said the full process for the control area in Badenoch and Strathspey took over two years.

However, they estimate other control areas could be implemented within 12-18 months.

Read more Highland stories