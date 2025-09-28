Years to find a house, businesses with no staff and long commutes: What life in Highland village with most short-term lets is REALLY like

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Years to find a house, businesses with no staff and long commutes: What life in Highland village with most short-term lets is REALLY like

Locals in Fort Augustus, where an incredible 27% of properties are holiday homes, spoke to The P&J about the difficulties of finding a place to live.

Ray, 18, told The P&J that it took her and her mother three years to find a flat in Fort Augustus. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Ray, 18, told The P&J that it took her and her mother three years to find a flat in Fort Augustus. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

Fort Augustus residents have opened up to the Press and Journal about the reality of loving in the Highland village with the most short-terms lets.

More than a quarter of properties in the village and nearby Glenmoriston are being used as holiday lets, according to a recent council study.

Known for being located on the most southern tip of Loch Ness, the village of Fort Augustus is visited by more than 300,00 tourists every year.

However, this beauty spot has become a victim of its own success, with those working in the village not having a place to stay.

There are around 600 properties in the Fort Augustus area and nearly 200 of them, the equivalent of 27.07%, are being used as holiday rentals.

The P&J visited the town to see what impact short-term lets are having on the community, and we were told;

  • Locals cannot find houses in the area, with some spending years before they can find a place to rent and with others being forced to move somewhere else.
  • Some businesses in town are “desperate” for staff as new hires cannot be accommodated.
  • Workers have to commute long distances as there is no housing in the town.

Pain of finding a Fort Augustus home to live in

Ray, 18, who works at a cafe at the Caledonian Canal Centre, moved to Fort Augustus in early 2022 after her mum got a job at the school.

They rented the home from some friends while trying to find a flat, but this wasn’t an easy task.

She explained: “Once, we got a viewing for a place and it looked like we were going to get it, but in the end we were told that the flat was going to be transformed into an Airbnb.

“We eventually found a flat to rent at the beginning of this year, three years after we started looking for one, and it is very expensive.”

The property Ray and her mum were going to rent in Fort Augustus became an Airbnb. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Kristin, who works at the Glen Albyn Gift shop, moved to Fort Augustus 22 years ago.

However, after splitting with her former partner, she had to move to Inverness with her children because she could not find a place to live in the Loch Ness village.

Now back in Fort Augustus, she believes “there are too many short-term lets in the area”.

“It’s very hard to find accommodation because many properties are short-term lets.” she explained.

At the local Spar, Mandy also thinks “there are too many holiday homes and second homes in the area”.

Mother-of-two Michelle told The P&J she was offered a job at a local business in March 2024.

Thousands were visiting Fort Augustus on the day The P&J was in the town. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

However, she wasn’t able to start until September last year “due to the lack of accommodation.”

The 47-year-old lives in Drumnadrochit, which is an 18-mile commute away, as she has not been able to find a place in Fort Augustus.

“There are too many short-term lets in the village and there should be more housing for locals and workers,” she said.

Fort Augustus firms ‘desperate’ for workers due to lack of housing

A worker at the Mill Shop told The P&J they have “problems with staff because there are no places to stay”.

She said: “For locals, it’s very difficult and mostly for young people, they can’t get into the housing market because it’s overpriced and they have to leave.”

Tourists walk past he Mill Shop in Fort Augustus. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Julie, a glass artist at the Iceberg Glass shop, explained: “I used to work in Skye and businesses there couldn’t get staff because of the lack of accommodation due to short-term lets, and here it’s similar.

“Young people are leaving because they can’t afford to buy a house here.

“There’s a pub nearby, the Bothy, which closes some days because it can’t get staff.”

Glass artist Julie said businesses cannot get staff due to the lack of accommodation in the village. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

In order to get workers, some businesses have started housing them themselves.

An example of this is the Legion pub, where workers live upstairs.

An employee at the establishment said: “There is a real problem with recruitment.

“Businesses are desperate for staff because there’s nowhere to accommodate them.”

The Legion pub houses workers upstairs. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

A regular at the pub said the problem is “greed”.

He said: “A lot of the houses here are all being used as holiday rentals. The old lockkeeper’s houses over there, they’re all short-term lets.

The old abbey has been transformed into luxury holiday apartments. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

“Local people can’t get housing. Children have got to go away.

“Look at the old Abbey, for example, where I got married. It’s now being converted into luxury holiday apartments.”

How is Fort Augustus tackling housing crisis?

Local charity Fort Augustus and Glenmoriston Community Company works to tackle the need for affordable housing.

They have purchased and built several properties over the last eight years with the help of Rural Housing Fund, Scottish Land Fund, Highland Council, Foundation Scotland, SSE Sustainable Development Fund and FERN Community Funds.

A key box at what is probably one of the many short-term lets in Fort Augustus. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

The homes are used by local families and workers, who pay affordable rent.

A man living locally described it as “a big success story”.

He said: “It is really good. A lot of local people have got houses now.

“The house beyond that chippy, the community company is also buying that.

“It looks derelict just now. But they’re buying it and turning it into two flats for local people or workers.”

‘Short-term let numbers not sustainable’

Feargus Murray, member of national tenants’ union Living Rent in the Highlands, believes short-term lets are contributing to an “already really bad housing crisis.”

He said: “It’s a really big problem in the Highlands. They are taking up a lot of the housing stock.

“We’re wanting to see control zones like the one that has been applied to Badenoch and Strathspey and a cap on short-term lets.”

This month the Press and Journal reported that councillors have chosen to create control zones in “individual areas” across the Highlands.

Another complex of holiday apartments in the village. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Speaking about the situation in Fort Augustus and Glenmoriston, he described it as: “absolutely ridiculous”.

Mr Murray added: said: “It’s not sustainable to have almost 30% of houses as short-term lets in Fort Augustus.

“It’s becoming impossible for people to live in our communities.

“We may get to a point when short-term lets overtake social housing.”

Conversation