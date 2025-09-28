Years to find a house, businesses with no staff and long commutes: What life in Highland village with most short-term lets is REALLY like

Fort Augustus residents have opened up to the Press and Journal about the reality of loving in the Highland village with the most short-terms lets.

More than a quarter of properties in the village and nearby Glenmoriston are being used as holiday lets, according to a recent council study.

Known for being located on the most southern tip of Loch Ness, the village of Fort Augustus is visited by more than 300,00 tourists every year.

However, this beauty spot has become a victim of its own success, with those working in the village not having a place to stay.

There are around 600 properties in the Fort Augustus area and nearly 200 of them, the equivalent of 27.07%, are being used as holiday rentals.

The P&J visited the town to see what impact short-term lets are having on the community, and we were told;

Locals cannot find houses in the area, with some spending years before they can find a place to rent and with others being forced to move somewhere else.

Some businesses in town are “desperate” for staff as new hires cannot be accommodated.

Workers have to commute long distances as there is no housing in the town.

Pain of finding a Fort Augustus home to live in

Ray, 18, who works at a cafe at the Caledonian Canal Centre, moved to Fort Augustus in early 2022 after her mum got a job at the school.

They rented the home from some friends while trying to find a flat, but this wasn’t an easy task.

She explained: “Once, we got a viewing for a place and it looked like we were going to get it, but in the end we were told that the flat was going to be transformed into an Airbnb.

“We eventually found a flat to rent at the beginning of this year, three years after we started looking for one, and it is very expensive.”

Kristin, who works at the Glen Albyn Gift shop, moved to Fort Augustus 22 years ago.

However, after splitting with her former partner, she had to move to Inverness with her children because she could not find a place to live in the Loch Ness village.

Now back in Fort Augustus, she believes “there are too many short-term lets in the area”.

“It’s very hard to find accommodation because many properties are short-term lets.” she explained.

At the local Spar, Mandy also thinks “there are too many holiday homes and second homes in the area”.

Mother-of-two Michelle told The P&J she was offered a job at a local business in March 2024.

However, she wasn’t able to start until September last year “due to the lack of accommodation.”

The 47-year-old lives in Drumnadrochit, which is an 18-mile commute away, as she has not been able to find a place in Fort Augustus.

“There are too many short-term lets in the village and there should be more housing for locals and workers,” she said.

Fort Augustus firms ‘desperate’ for workers due to lack of housing

A worker at the Mill Shop told The P&J they have “problems with staff because there are no places to stay”.

She said: “For locals, it’s very difficult and mostly for young people, they can’t get into the housing market because it’s overpriced and they have to leave.”

Julie, a glass artist at the Iceberg Glass shop, explained: “I used to work in Skye and businesses there couldn’t get staff because of the lack of accommodation due to short-term lets, and here it’s similar.

“Young people are leaving because they can’t afford to buy a house here.

“There’s a pub nearby, the Bothy, which closes some days because it can’t get staff.”

In order to get workers, some businesses have started housing them themselves.

An example of this is the Legion pub, where workers live upstairs.

An employee at the establishment said: “There is a real problem with recruitment.

“Businesses are desperate for staff because there’s nowhere to accommodate them.”

A regular at the pub said the problem is “greed”.

He said: “A lot of the houses here are all being used as holiday rentals. The old lockkeeper’s houses over there, they’re all short-term lets.

“Local people can’t get housing. Children have got to go away.

“Look at the old Abbey, for example, where I got married. It’s now being converted into luxury holiday apartments.”

How is Fort Augustus tackling housing crisis?

Local charity Fort Augustus and Glenmoriston Community Company works to tackle the need for affordable housing.

They have purchased and built several properties over the last eight years with the help of Rural Housing Fund, Scottish Land Fund, Highland Council, Foundation Scotland, SSE Sustainable Development Fund and FERN Community Funds.

The homes are used by local families and workers, who pay affordable rent.

A man living locally described it as “a big success story”.

He said: “It is really good. A lot of local people have got houses now.

“The house beyond that chippy, the community company is also buying that.

“It looks derelict just now. But they’re buying it and turning it into two flats for local people or workers.”

‘Short-term let numbers not sustainable’

Feargus Murray, member of national tenants’ union Living Rent in the Highlands, believes short-term lets are contributing to an “already really bad housing crisis.”

He said: “It’s a really big problem in the Highlands. They are taking up a lot of the housing stock.

“We’re wanting to see control zones like the one that has been applied to Badenoch and Strathspey and a cap on short-term lets.”

This month the Press and Journal reported that councillors have chosen to create control zones in “individual areas” across the Highlands.

Speaking about the situation in Fort Augustus and Glenmoriston, he described it as: “absolutely ridiculous”.

Mr Murray added: said: “It’s not sustainable to have almost 30% of houses as short-term lets in Fort Augustus.

“It’s becoming impossible for people to live in our communities.

“We may get to a point when short-term lets overtake social housing.”