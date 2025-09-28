GALLERY: Argyll Food Festival 2025

Hundreds turned out as Argyll Food Festival took place in The Corran Halls in Oban on Saturday, September 27 and Sunday, September 28.

The Argyll Food Festival returned for its third year and doors opened from 10am to 4pm each day.

Live bands played throughout the weekend, while chefs ran cookery demonstrations and workshops on brewing and foraging. Scotland’s National Hotels Chef of the Year 2025, Michael Leathley, also took the stage, sharing skills and inspiration.

On Sunday in honour of the festival’s star guest, Wonky the Sheep, the organisers hosted a bake a sheep cake competition for juniors.

The weekend also featured the second annual Argyll Coffee Festival, held alongside the Food from Argyll Food Festival. Visitors picked up home brewing tips, tested their sensory skills, sampled coffees from around the world, and tried their hand at latte art.

Press and Journal photographer Sandy McCook captured all the highlights below: