GALLERY: Argyll Food Festival 2025

The festival turned Oban into a hub of food, drink, and community spirit.

The Argyll Food Festival 2025. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie and Sandy McCook

Hundreds turned out as Argyll Food Festival took place in The Corran Halls in Oban on Saturday, September 27 and Sunday, September 28.

The Argyll Food Festival returned for its third year and doors opened from 10am to 4pm each day.

Live bands played throughout the weekend, while chefs ran cookery demonstrations and workshops on brewing and foraging. Scotland’s National Hotels Chef of the Year 2025, Michael Leathley, also took the stage, sharing skills and inspiration.

On Sunday in honour of the festival’s star guest, Wonky the Sheep, the organisers hosted a bake a sheep cake competition for juniors.

The weekend also featured the second annual Argyll Coffee Festival, held alongside the Food from Argyll Food Festival. Visitors picked up home brewing tips, tested their sensory skills, sampled coffees from around the world, and tried their hand at latte art.

Press and Journal photographer Sandy McCook captured all the highlights below:

Nicki Sturrock of the Isle of Mull Coffee Roasters from Salen on Mull with some of her product.
Event Organiser, Amanda Anderson of Food from Argyll with Wonky the sheep.
Debbie and Janice Weir of Lucy’s of Ardrishaig after a very busy day.
Wonky the sheep.
Dave Carpenter of The Sailen Project on Lismore with some of their products.
Callum Hamilton of The Oban Distillery leads a whisky lesson.
A very busy Lucy’s of Ardrishaig stall with queues all day.
Sharon Buchanan and Mairi O’Rourke, both from Oban about to enjoy their lunch.
Michael Leathley, Head Chef at The Pierhouse demonstrates his art.
Mairi Hawkes of Slainte Sauces from the Isle of Lismore.
Kirsteen Oliver of Granny Beatons Clootie dumpling from Glasgow but using an authentic Argyll recipe.
Dani Mather of Spice Harmony from Broughty Ferry photographed with her son Euan on their stall.