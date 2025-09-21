Body of 25-year-old man recovered from water near Hebridean island

The body of a 25-year-old man has been recovered from the water off the coast of the Isle of Coll in the Inner Hebrides.

Emergency services were called out to the small island on Friday September 19, following reports of someone in the water.

Police and coastguard rescue teams were dispatched to the scene near Bousd Creag Glas.

A 25-year-old man’s body was subsequently recovered from the water.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “At about 9.40pm on Friday September 19, we were called to a report of concern for a man in water near Bousd Creag Glas on the Isle of Coll.

“Emergency services attended and a 25-year-old man was recovered from the water.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

