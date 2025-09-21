Highlands & Islands Body of 25-year-old man recovered from water near Hebridean island Police are treating the death as "unexplained". By Ross Hempseed September 21 2025, 9:23 am September 21 2025, 9:23 am Share Body of 25-year-old man recovered from water near Hebridean island Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6855350/body-recovered-from-waters-isle-of-coll/ Copy Link 0 comment The man's body was discovered near Bousd Creag Ghlas on Coll. Image: DC Thomson. The body of a 25-year-old man has been recovered from the water off the coast of the Isle of Coll in the Inner Hebrides. Emergency services were called out to the small island on Friday September 19, following reports of someone in the water. Police and coastguard rescue teams were dispatched to the scene near Bousd Creag Glas. A 25-year-old man’s body was subsequently recovered from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A police spokesperson said: “At about 9.40pm on Friday September 19, we were called to a report of concern for a man in water near Bousd Creag Glas on the Isle of Coll. “Emergency services attended and a 25-year-old man was recovered from the water. “He was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. “The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and inquiries are ongoing. “A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.” Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter? Every week our Oban-based reporter curates the best news in the area. Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.
