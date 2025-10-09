We reveal how much has been spent on fire-ravaged Nairn flats by Highland Council and what is holding up their redevelopment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We reveal how much has been spent on fire-ravaged Nairn flats by Highland Council and what is holding up their redevelopment

Eight homes were destroyed in a devastating fire in the area more than two years ago.

Flames broke through the roof and saw the top floor in flames. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alex Banks

Thousands of pounds have been spent on maintaining fire-ravaged flats in Nairn – despite them being uninhabitable for more than two years.

Eight flats on Harbour Street were evacuated following a devastating fire which ripped through the building’s roof in June 2023.

Firefighters tackled the blaze for more than 12 hours.

The Press and Journal can now reveal how much Highland Council has spent on maintaining and securing the seaside flats.

And more importantly, the key hurdles that remain before the site can become homes once again.

Thousands spent securing ruined Nairn flats

In June 2023, Highland Council said it would be down to building’s owners to organise repairs.

Two fundraisers were started, raising more than £14,800 for the families which were made homeless.

The council also assessed what additional measures would be required in order to enable safe access to the harbour.

The fire lasted more than 12 hours. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

And as of August 6 this year, Highland Council has spent more than £13,000 on securing the flats, not including VAT.

This includes more than £5,000 spent on labour costs as well as £1,810 spent on providing access to the site.

Full list of costs for Highland Council on maintaining Nairn Harbour Street flats, excluding VAT. 

  • Labour – £5,228.75
  • Materials – £3,197.75
  • Plant – £1,965.55
  • Re-secure Fencing – £1,150.64
  • Provide Access – £1,810.80
  • General – £100

Total: £13,453.49

Petition to demolish Nairn Harbour Street flats

A petition has been started with the hopes of demolishing the “burnt-out” Nairn flats.

James Main filed the plea, which he feels detracts from the charm of the town, calling for action.

The petition has since racked up almost 1,000 signatures.

Mr Main said: “As a long-time resident of Fishertown, I am constantly reminded of the once beautiful landscape marred by the burnt-out flats on Harbour Street.

“Every day, I witness this eyesore that not only detracts from the charm of our town, but also affects the quality of life and the local economy.

Firefighters on the site two years ago. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“The current state of these buildings is unacceptable and it’s time for action.”

He feels the demolition would “open countless opportunities” for improvement in the community.

He added: “Transforming this space into a vibrant area could enhance Nairn’s appeal to both residents and tourists alike.

“We have the potential to reunite this section of our town with the beauty it once boasted, making it a more inviting place for locals and a welcoming sight for visitors.”

“Speaking to both residents and tourists in the area it is unanimous that this empty shell is a blight on the town.

“And there has been increase in complaints related to the impact on the view.”

‘What happens next to Nairn flats is not in the council’s hands’

Nairn and Cawdor councillor Paul Oldham said the council has a legal obligation to spend the money to secure the flats.

He also agrees the burnt-out building is a “major eyesore”, but explains things are more complicated than they seem.

He said: “The bottom line is the flat owners have the responsibility to resolve it amongst themselves.

Looking at front of Harbour Street flats in Nairn with roof gone following fire.
The charred remains of the eight flats destroyed. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We can’t just step in and say ‘This is ours now, go away.’ So we are stuck, there are a few things complicating the matters.

“I’m aware a number of houseowners are also not insured – it’s not a happy situation.

“The council is constrained in what we can do, what is going on is not council responsibility.

“We can only hope it all ends well, and soon.”

