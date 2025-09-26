Exclusive: Inside the Highlands’ hidden fight against foreign crime gangs, human trafficking and sexual exploitation

One of Scotland’s most senior police officers has lifted the lid on the hidden crimes blighting communities across the Highlands.

From organised gangs exploiting workers through human trafficking operations to drug smuggling groups, Detective Superintendent Stevie Bertram is at the forefront of smashing the rings.

The senior officer is Police Scotland’s national lead for rape and sexual crime, human trafficking, prostitution, and modern slavery.

Figures released to the P&J by police have shed a new light on organised crime taking place across the north.

And DS Bertram spoke to us exclusively about the operations officers are leading to make the Highlands safer.

The experienced officer spoke about the ongoing battle against organised crime in the Highlands, including:

How organised crime works and the forms human trafficking takes in the region.

The nationalities of the gangs running cannabis plantations and how these are often run by victims of human trafficking.

How gangs exploit kids as part of their county line operations.

How Romanian and Brazilian crime groups are behind sexual exploitation in the Highlands.

And how criminals use short-term lets and online services to advertise sex services from exploited women and men.

The fight against human trafficking in the Highlands

DS Bertram explained police see a “diverse range of trafficking” in the Highlands.

The senior officer, who is based at the Scottish Crime Campus in Gartcosh, said that “nothing would surprise” him now after what he has seen.

He said: “We got involved with Operation Tetricus in Mallaig and Tarbert at the end of last year, which targeted the fishing industry.

“We saw Ghanaian males being exploited on fishing vessels, who knew, you know, that was a thing.

“And, obviously, we always get reports of domestic servitude, whether that’s working in restaurants, cafes, care homes or the agriculture sector.”

He added that human trafficking also takes the form of sexual exploitation, which he described as “very much underreported”.

And, on the drugs side, county lines often involve the exploitation of children and trafficking victims, with the latter being used on cannabis farms.

‘Highland short-term lets being used for sexual exploitation’

DS Bertram told the P&J that Romanian and Brazilian gangs are the two main groups behind sexual exploitation in Scotland and the Highlands.

Although trafficked Brazilian and Romanian women are often the victims of sexual exploitation, gangs sometimes use local women too.

The officer said the issue is “very much hidden in plain sight”.

He said: “It is very much under the radar. I think there won’t be a great knowledge in communities about sexual exploitation, but what I would say is there’s probably no community in Scotland that isn’t untouched by that, and the Highlands and Islands are no different.

“Just last week alone, there were 194 adverts advertising sex in the Highlands, and a huge portion of those will be linked to criminality and exploitation.

“You have the main adult services websites like Adult Work, Vivastreet, but there are others too, and they’ll have adverts of women and men.”

DS Bertram revealed that gangs are using short-term lets to run their operations.

He said: “We do see quite a lot of abuse on Airbnbs and short-term lets being taken by members of crime groups and using those for advertising.”

‘Huge concern of underreported sexual exploitation’

The P&J has been given access to data revealing the number of human trafficking victims identified by Police Scotland.

A total of 340 victims were reported nationally in 2024, while 276 have been identified so far this year up until two weeks ago.

In the Highlands and Islands, six victims of human trafficking were reported last year and nine to date this year.

However, DS Bertram explained that these numbers are just the ones submitted to the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) and “don’t give the full picture”.

“Victims need to give their consent to be referred to the NRM. But with sexual exploitation, for lots of different reasons, whether that’s fear or whatever else, none of them will, or very few, so they don’t appear on the data.”

The officer admitted that sexual exploitation is a “huge concern” due to being “very much underreported”.

How international drug gangs operate in the Highlands

In Scotland, Vietnamese and Albanian crime groups are the top two nationalities involved in drug production – followed by British.

Unsurprisingly, the first two are also the two most common nationalities among victims of exploitation.

DS Bertram explained that organised groups “normally use children” in their county line movement.

He said: “The crime groups will use kids because they’ll probably not face the same areas of criminality as adults in the network.

“Say you’ve got a crime group that’s operating in Liverpool, you may use a local teenager from Liverpool to be able to supply drugs in the north, or you may actually target and exploit a local kid up in Inverness.

“I think police are much more switched on to that now than they have been in the past about recognising that this person is actually being exploited as opposed to being a drug dealer.

“I think that’s really important.”

Complex international crime network behind Highland cannabis farms

The P&J has gained access to data revealing the number of cannabis farms dismantled in the Highlands in the last year.

Police busted a total of seven plantations between April 1, 2024, and June 11, 2025.

These included two “large-scale” farms in Spean Bridge and Ardvasar.

The others were found in Inverness, Lairg, Poolewe, Dingwall and Wick.

Only four people were arrested in relation to these operations.

DS Bertram does not think cannabis farms are a “huge issue” in the Highlands, but described the problem as “hugely challenging”.

He explained international crime networks are usually behind the operations, which hinders arrests.

The top cop said Vietnamese and Albanian gangs are the most common.

“Normally, it is the gardener who is arrested, but the network behind that is pretty huge,” he said.

He added that cannabis farms often have “links to immigration crime,” explaining that those working in them are likely to be victims of human trafficking.

He said: “We tend to see Vietnamese and Albanian nationals being exploited in cultivations.

“The gardener tends to be the poor soul who’s likely to be the victim of trafficking and exploitation, we know that.

“And so, we will always treat those calls as, is this person a victim of trafficking first and foremost?

“Normally, there’ll be links with crime gangs operating small boats to bring in more gardeners into the UK.

“So, it won’t just happen in Inverness or the Highlands; the crime group would be somewhere else in the country, and they’ll have links to other crime groups.

“It’s a hugely complex field to investigate.”

Unique challenges facing police dealing with human trafficking in Highlands

DS Bertram explained that the geography of the Highlands is “hugely challenging”.

He said: “You can travel a large distance between calls. It takes you hours to get somewhere, while in a city you’re talking minutes.

“I feel kind of encouraged because, regardless of where we’re looking at in that remoteness, people still phone in and report concerns.

“And we’re a national unit, we’re not scared to jump on the motorway and travel.

“Equally, the local officers are well-trained and have good skills in dealing with all types of trafficking as well.

“It doesn’t matter where you are in the country, it’s going to get responded to.”

DS Bertram added they “rely on the eyes and ears of local people” and encourages them to report more.

He said: “People normally have a good instinct. If they think something’s not right, it’s probably not.

“There’re a number of ways they can do that. If it’s an emergency, 999, non-emergency 101.

“There are also things like the modern slavery helpline or Crimestoppers. If anyone has concerns, please get in contact.”

Does fight against human trafficking feel like a lost cause?

We asked DS Bertram whether the battle against organised crime ever feels like a lost cause.

He said: “I don’t ever look at it like it’s a lost cause, to be honest, it’s just part of policing.

“The moment you take down a crime gang, it’s understandable that another crime gang is going to replace them and it’s just about how we get smarter and deal with that.

He concluded: “I would say that most of the officers, if not all, myself included, when we manage to take down a crime group, we take a huge bit of satisfaction in that.

“Probably, the big thing for us is maybe taking people out of really bad situations and seeing them doing well.”

