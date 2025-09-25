Loch Ness Marathon: Parking information and road closures ahead of the race

Thousands of runners are hoping to achieve a personal best this weekend as the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon returns to Inverness.
More than 10,000 athletes from 82 nationalities will descend on the Highland Capital on Sunday to tackle one of Scotland’s biggest events.
Runners will have their sights set on completing either the full Loch Ness Marathon or the shorter 5k and 10k routes.
Youngsters will also be able to get in on the fun by taking part in the Wee Nessie race.
With just a matter of days to go until the event gets under way, we have put together a handy guide to help you navigate the weekend event.
Race route
With a 26.2 miles, the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon is not for the faint-hearted.
Runners will set off from Fort Augustus, taking in the breathtaking scenery along Loch Ness before crossing the finish line at the Bught Park in Inverness.
With the main event underway, crowds will gather in Inverness to watch participants conquer both the 10k and 5k routes.
Where can you park?
If you’re planning to drive into the city for the event, parking is one aspect to consider.
Parking at Bught Park and the surrounding streets is unavailable throughout the day on Sunday, except to disabled individuals.
However, there is a range of nearby carparks available.
You can park in the following locations:
- Highland Council HQ Car Park (Iv3 5NX)
- Cathedral Car Park ( IV3 5NN)
- Torvean Car Park (Iv3 8JL)
- Old Town Rose Street Multi-storey Car Park (IV1 1NH)
- Eastgate Centre Multi-storey Car Park (Iv2 3PP)
Road closures
The following road closures will be in place during the event.
- B862 from Viewpoint to B862/B852 Junction – Full closure between 7am and 11am
- B852 from B852/ B862 Junction to Inverfarigaig and
Glen Lia Junction – full closure from 9.45am until 11.30am
- B852 from Inverfarigaig/Glen Lia Junction to
Lower Foyers Junction – full closure from 10.15am until 11.30am
- B852 from Lower Foyers Junction to the Pass of
Inverfarigaig junction – closed from 10.15am until Noon
- B852 from the Pass of Inverfarigaig to Dores – closed from 10.30am until 1.45pm
- B862 from Dores to Holm Roundabout – closed Inverness bound from 10.15am until 4pm (Diversion to Inverness via Dores / B862 / Essich Road)
- B862 from Torbreck Junction to Holm Roundabout – closed from 10.50am until 11.45am
- Culduthel Avenue, from Inverness Royal Academy
to Culduthel Road – closed from 10.40am until 10.50am
- Culduthel Road, from Culduthel Avenue Junction to
B8082 Southern Distributor roundabout junction – closed from 10.40am until – 10.50am
- B8082 Southern Distributor from Culduthel Road
roundabout junction to Essich Road roundabout
junction – closed from 10.40am until 10.55am
- Essich Road from Holm Road Junction to Torbreck
Road / Essich Road junction – closed from 10.40am until 11.30am
- Torbreck Road from Essich Road junction to B862
Dores Road /Torbreck Road Junction – closed from 10.40am until 11.45am
- B862 (Dores Road / Island Bank Road) from Holm
Roundabout to Cavell Gardens – closed Inverness bound from 10am until 4pm
- Cavell Gardens / Ness Bank from Castle Road to
Island Bank Road – closed from 10am until 4pm (Access to local properties will be maintained from Castle Road junction)
- Castle Road from Haugh Road junction to Bridge
Street – closed Inverness-bound from 10am until 4pm
- Ness Walk / Ardross Terrace from Young Street
Junction to Bishop’s Road will be closed from 10am until 4pm.
- Bishop’s Road from Ardross Terrace to Ness Walk – closed southbound from 10am until 4pm
- Ness Walk from Bishop’s Road to Ballifeary Lane – full closure in place from 9.30am until 4pm
- Bught Road / Ness Walk from Bught Avenue
Junction to Ballifeary Lane – closed on Friday from 1.30pm until 23.59 on Sunday (Local businesses are open as usual)
- Bught Road between its junction with A82 (Bught
Lane) and its junction with Bught Avenue – Closed eastbound between 8am and 4pm
- Bught Avenue between its junction with Bught
Road and Bught Drive – closed westbound between 8am and 4pm
- Bught Lane between its junction with Bught
Avenue and Highland Archive Centre access – closed westbound between 8am and 4pm
- Bught Drive controlled between its junction with
Torvean Avenue and Bught Avenue – closed eastbound between 9.45am and 10.30am
