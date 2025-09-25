Loch Ness Marathon: Parking information and road closures ahead of the race

Thousands of runners are hoping to achieve a personal best this weekend as the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon returns to Inverness.

More than 10,000 athletes from 82 nationalities will descend on the Highland Capital on Sunday to tackle one of Scotland’s biggest events.

Runners will have their sights set on completing either the full Loch Ness Marathon or the shorter 5k and 10k routes.

Youngsters will also be able to get in on the fun by taking part in the Wee Nessie race.

With just a matter of days to go until the event gets under way, we have put together a handy guide to help you navigate the weekend event.

Race route

With a 26.2 miles, the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon is not for the faint-hearted.

Runners will set off from Fort Augustus, taking in the breathtaking scenery along Loch Ness before crossing the finish line at the Bught Park in Inverness.

With the main event underway, crowds will gather in Inverness to watch participants conquer both the 10k and 5k routes.

Where can you park?

If you’re planning to drive into the city for the event, parking is one aspect to consider.

Parking at Bught Park and the surrounding streets is unavailable throughout the day on Sunday, except to disabled individuals.

However, there is a range of nearby carparks available.

You can park in the following locations:

Highland Council HQ Car Park (Iv3 5NX)

Cathedral Car Park ( IV3 5NN)

Torvean Car Park (Iv3 8JL)

Old Town Rose Street Multi-storey Car Park (IV1 1NH)

Eastgate Centre Multi-storey Car Park (Iv2 3PP)

Road closures

The following road closures will be in place during the event.