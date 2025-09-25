Loch Ness Marathon: Parking information and road closures ahead of the race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Loch Ness Marathon: Parking information and road closures ahead of the race

More than 10,000 participants will aim to conquer the routes.

The crowds will be out to see the runners in action at the Loch Ness Marathon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Michelle Henderson

Thousands of runners are hoping to achieve a personal best this weekend as the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon returns to Inverness.

More than 10,000 athletes from 82 nationalities will descend on the Highland Capital on Sunday to tackle one of Scotland’s biggest events.

Runners will have their sights set on completing either the full Loch Ness Marathon or the shorter 5k and 10k routes.

Youngsters will also be able to get in on the fun by taking part in the Wee Nessie race.

With just a matter of days to go until the event gets under way, we have put together a handy guide to help you navigate the weekend event.

Race route

With a 26.2 miles, the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon is not for the faint-hearted.

Runners will set off from Fort Augustus, taking in the breathtaking scenery along Loch Ness before crossing the finish line at the Bught Park in Inverness.

With the main event underway, crowds will gather in Inverness to watch participants conquer both the 10k and 5k routes.

Where can you park?

If you’re planning to drive into the city for the event, parking is one aspect to consider.

Parking at Bught Park and the surrounding streets is unavailable throughout the day on Sunday, except to disabled individuals.

However, there is a range of nearby carparks available.

You can park in the following locations:

  • Highland Council HQ Car Park (Iv3 5NX)
  • Cathedral Car Park ( IV3 5NN)
  • Torvean Car Park (Iv3 8JL)
  • Old Town Rose Street Multi-storey Car Park (IV1 1NH)
  • Eastgate Centre Multi-storey Car Park (Iv2 3PP)
Runners at the Loch Ness Marathon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Runners at last year’s Loch Ness Marathon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Road closures

The following road closures will be in place during the event.

  • B862 from Viewpoint to B862/B852 Junction – Full closure between 7am and 11am
  • B852 from B852/ B862 Junction to Inverfarigaig and
    Glen Lia Junction – full closure from 9.45am until 11.30am
  • B852 from Inverfarigaig/Glen Lia Junction to
    Lower Foyers Junction – full closure from 10.15am until 11.30am
  • B852 from Lower Foyers Junction to the Pass of
    Inverfarigaig junction – closed from 10.15am until Noon
  • B852 from the Pass of Inverfarigaig to Dores – closed from 10.30am until 1.45pm
  • B862 from Dores to Holm Roundabout – closed Inverness bound from 10.15am until 4pm (Diversion to Inverness via Dores / B862 / Essich Road)
  • B862 from Torbreck Junction to Holm Roundabout – closed from 10.50am until 11.45am
  • Culduthel Avenue, from Inverness Royal Academy
    to Culduthel Road – closed from 10.40am until 10.50am
  • Culduthel Road, from Culduthel Avenue Junction to
    B8082 Southern Distributor roundabout junction – closed from 10.40am until – 10.50am
  • B8082 Southern Distributor from Culduthel Road
    roundabout junction to Essich Road roundabout
    junction – closed from 10.40am until 10.55am
  • Essich Road from Holm Road Junction to Torbreck
    Road / Essich Road junction – closed from 10.40am until 11.30am
  • Torbreck Road from Essich Road junction to B862
    Dores Road /Torbreck Road Junction – closed from 10.40am until 11.45am
  • B862 (Dores Road / Island Bank Road) from Holm
    Roundabout to Cavell Gardens – closed Inverness bound from 10am until 4pm
  • Cavell Gardens / Ness Bank from Castle Road to
    Island Bank Road – closed from 10am until 4pm (Access to local properties will be maintained from Castle Road junction)
  • Castle Road from Haugh Road junction to Bridge
    Street – closed Inverness-bound from 10am until 4pm
  • Ness Walk / Ardross Terrace from Young Street
    Junction to Bishop’s Road will be closed from 10am until 4pm.
  • Bishop’s Road from Ardross Terrace to Ness Walk – closed southbound from 10am until 4pm
  • Ness Walk from Bishop’s Road to Ballifeary Lane – full closure in place from 9.30am until 4pm
  • Bught Road / Ness Walk from Bught Avenue
    Junction to Ballifeary Lane – closed on Friday from 1.30pm until 23.59 on Sunday (Local businesses are open as usual)
  • Bught Road between its junction with A82 (Bught
    Lane) and its junction with Bught Avenue – Closed eastbound between 8am and 4pm
  • Bught Avenue between its junction with Bught
    Road and Bught Drive – closed westbound between 8am and 4pm
  • Bught Lane between its junction with Bught
    Avenue and Highland Archive Centre access – closed westbound between 8am and 4pm
  • Bught Drive controlled between its junction with
    Torvean Avenue and Bught Avenue – closed eastbound between 9.45am and 10.30am

