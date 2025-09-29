Business warn closure of Kirkwall’s tourist information centre could be ‘catastrophic’ for town

Kirkwall’s tourist information iCentre will soon close its doors to the public for the final time.

The VisitScotland facility will welcome its last visitors in just over two weeks, on October 14.

It is the tail end of the entire network of iCentres across Scotland being closed.

Reduced footfall as visitors use social media, YouTube, and travel websites to book their trips have been blamed as the reason for the closures.

Currently, the space the Kirkwall iCentre inhabits will sit empty once it shuts.

VisitScotland holds the lease on the council-owned building through until 2028.

It said it’s “in discussion” with Orkney Islands Council on the future of the site.

The council says “no firm approaches have been made on leasing the facility as an alternative visitor centre”, but it remains open to discussions.

VisitScotland has confirmed all Kirkwall iCentre staff have chosen voluntary redundancy, despite offers of reskilling and redeployment.

Kirkwall among last iCentres closing across Scotland

Visiting the Kirkwall iCentre this week, there was an “everything must go” sign in the window and much of the furniture is pushed to the sides of the room.

However, there were visitors inside asking the staff questions at the desk.

The closure comes at a time when Orkney’s status as a destination for cruise liners is booming – 224 liners with over 210,000 passengers visited last year.

And, of course, many other tourists arrive by other means as well.

Speaking to three businesses near the Kirkwall iCentre this week, there are concerns.

The shops informally take on roles as information centres themselves, particularly in the busy summer months.

One local businessman said Kirkwall’s iCentre isn’t being used as much these days while another said the impending closure is “absolutely catastrophic”.

‘iCentre will be a big miss’

Hume Sweet Hume Manager Megan Bain said their staff answer visitors’ questions daily throughout the tourist season.

She said: “We get asked different tourism-related questions, like where things are and the history of the islands.

She said: “Being so close to the iCentre, it’s really helpful and handy to be able to direct them there.

“It’ll be a big miss. There was a lot of questions we don’t have answers to. It was really lovely to be able to just send them there”.

‘Not sure how Kirkwall iCentre fits in nowadays’

Another local business owner, Tom MacPhail who owns and run the lifestyle shop Starlings with his wife Aly, held a different view.

He said: “I get people who visit Orkney who don’t know where the iCentre is.

“They ask where they might find puffins or what they should do if they have a limited length of time.

“I haven’t sent people to the iCentre. I tend just to just answer their questions”.

Mr MacPhail said: “I think things have changed over the years with people using the internet to find things out. I’m not sure how the iCentre fits in nowadays.

“It’s still good for cruise ships. A lot of people coming off the cruise ships don’t actually know where they are.

“Normal tourists, I feel, are a bit more savvy and will ask locals and shopkeepers.

“I don’t think they’d use the travel centre as much”.

‘Disastrous and moronic decision to close Kirkwall iCentre’

The third shopkeeper we spoke to was Duncan McLean.

He felt the iCentre’s upcoming closure was to the detriment of the town and Orkney’s tourism industry.

With his wife Ingrid, Duncan owns and runs three shops on Broad Street – Kirkness & Gorie, and the two Longship shops selling jewellery and clothing.

“We get asked many times per day for local information,” he said.

“For simple queries, we would answer straight away because we know the answers.

“But quite often we send them back to the tourist information centre, usually for more complicated things like if they want to go to Rousay to see the archaeological sites.

“They might ask how the buses match up with the ferries. That’s beyond us.

Asked for his feelings about the closure of the iCentre closure, he said it is “absolutely catastrophic”.

He added: “Tourism is an enormous part of our economy.

“To withdraw the main point of information for hundreds of thousands of people giving us their money is absolutely disastrous and moronic.

“I can’t believe anyone is taking this decision in good faith.

“It’s a financial decision with no proper consideration of the crucial role that centre is playing.

“An alternative or replacement has to be found. You need specialists.”

‘Risk of chaos on big cruise liner day’

He said: “There’s a risk that it could be something approaching chaos on a big liner day when thousands of people arrive.”

“I’ve heard people say they can look for information online, but they can’t look for information online that’s meaningful to the place they’re in at that moment”.

Mr McLean also felt there is likely to be an effect on Orkney’s tourist sector as a whole.

He said: “Tourism is crucial to Orkney’s economy now but it’s crucial to lots of places in Scotland.

“Everyone’s going to be trying to steal that tourist pound away from us. We’ve got to find a way to keep our standards up, keep the information up, and keep the welcome up.

“Without the iCentre it’s going to be really hard to do that”.

Visit Scotland: ‘Holidays have changed’

A VisitScotland spokesperson said the way people plan their holidays and access information has changed.

As such, it’s focused on engaging them earlier in their holiday planning so it can influence they go and when they travel, encouraging them to stay longer and spend more.

It’ll be making use of the internet and working with tour operators and travel agents to do this.

They also said they recognised the role businesses play in giving visitors information.

A new page on Orkney.com that includes interactive map, travel information, local facilities and daily information had been developed.

Visitors will be directed to this using posters and stickers with QR codes.

The spokesperson said: “We remain committed to continuing to work with our partners, industry and stakeholders to make Orkney a year-round sustainable tourism destination for visitors”.