Home News Highlands & Islands

Battery storage approval near King Charles’ Castle of Mey despite tourism and heritage pleas

The two newly-approved sites are some of the biggest in Scotland and will be "on the doorstep" of King Charles' Castle of Mey.

By Will Angus
King Charles outside the Castle of Mey in Caithness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Approval of two battery storage sites near to King Charles’ Castle of Mey have left councillors “confused and frustrated.”

After several hours of debate, councillors eventually withdrew their objection and passed both battery storage sites – but only after significant tourism and heritage concerns were raised.

The two sites are just a mile away from each other and are both within two miles of the castle, which was beloved by the Queen Mother.

Both of the Mey battery storage sites would be some of the biggest in Scotland and will now pass to the Scottish Government for final approval.

Councillors against the proposals were told their arguments were legally “weak” and their continued objections had left other councillors “confused and frustrated.”

Objections to Mey battery storage site

Plans for what could be one of the largest battery storage sites in the Highlands were debated by councillors in August last year and again in April.

Back then, councillors first raised objections about the potential 300MW site over concerns for the effect on the local bee population.

There were also worries raised around the impact on tourism as a result of the site’s proximity to the Castle of Mey and gardens.

Councillors felt the site would be too visible from the Castle grounds and cited the cumulative impact of many other renewable developments locally.

The location of the two approved sites is just over a mile as the crow flies from the Castle of Mey. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson Design.

Developer Ampeak (formerly SIMEC Atlantis Energy) took feedback on board and made a number of changes, screening the proposal from the NC500 and the Castle of Mey.

Due to the changes, councillors again had to decide on the proposal and the alterations ultimately led to the committee withdrawing their objection.

‘We have to cherish our wonderful views and stunning buildings’

However, the objection was not withdrawn without significant protest from two councillors on the committee, who believed Ampeak’s efforts did not significantly alter the proposal.

Ampeak’s plan was to use landscaping and tree planting to obscure the battery stacks over a 10-year period of tree growth.

East Sutherland and Edderton councillor Richard Gale called the site a “massive area” and saw “no real difference” to Ampeak’s proposed planting plans.

He said: “It’s 10 years down the line before some limited screening will make a difference.

“It’s major and notable as of day one.”

Could new battery storage sites affect bees found at the Castle of Mey gardens?
The Castle’s gardens are popular with visitors thanks to its location off the NC500. Image: Shutterstock

Dingwall and Seaforth councillor Margaret Paterson also backed plans to stall the battery site.

She said: “I will not change my mind.

“The impact on the Castle of Mey is the same and on local tourism as well.

“We have to cherish our wonderful views and stunning buildings.”

‘Confused and frustrated’ at Mey battery storage blockade

While the Scottish Government will ultimately decide on the application, had Highland Council maintained their objection the Mey battery storage site would have gone to a public inquiry.

Council officers recommended councillors withdraw their objection and the authority’s acting principal solicitor for planning Rhoda Banfro called the reasons given for objecting legally “weak”.

Planning committee vice-chairman Karl Rosie said he was left “confused and frustrated” by the continued attempts to block the renewable storage hub.

The Mey storage site has already reduced in size since it first was first proposed. Image: Simec Atlantis Energy/Highland Council Planning.

Talking about the potential of a public inquiry, he said: “It’s going to incur large and unnecessary costs to Highland Council.

“We are (proposing) choosing not to take advice that is offered from our own officers.

“I really struggle to understand why there would be a consideration of the visual impact for the Castle of Mey, it just doesn’t stack up for me.”

Mr Gale and Mrs Paterson’s protest then fell flat after every other committee councillor agreed to drop the objection.

‘Renewables on Nc500 have no impact on tourism’

A second storage site was also agreed by councillors during the same meeting.

The Field Energy proposal is a smaller site of 200MW and also lies miles from the Castle of Mey.

Despite a string of recent battery storage site fires, Wick and East Caithness councillor Raymond Bremner said the developer had mitigated fire safety concerns “as much as possible.”

He said: “I can’t see that from the NC500 you are going to see this.

Raymond Bremner is also the leader of the council. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“If you know the area, don’t get caught up in the fact that it’s going to have a huge big issue with tourism.

“I’ve never actually known renewable energy developments in Caithness to actually have an impact on tourism, especially on the NC500.”

He continued there were “no holes” in the applications by which he could object to the application.

He added: “That can frustrate many people in the public domain, but that’s what we have to do as councillors.”

