Thurso carer warned after telling co-worker ‘I’m going to kill you’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Thurso carer warned after telling co-worker ‘I’m going to kill you’

She also shared an intimate video of a resident with the same co-worker.

By Ross Hempseed
Pentland View Care Home in Thurso.
Pentland View Care Home in Thurso. Image: Supplied.

A carer in Thurso has been given a warning after she threatened to kill her coworker and smash their windows in.

Caitlin MacMillan, who worked at Pentland View Care Home, was under investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

The newly released report highlights Ms MacMillan’s behaviour, which caused concern.

It states that on December 7 2023, Ms MacMillan during her role as a care assistant shot a video of a dementia resident’s incontinence pad which had been ripped up.

She then sent the video to a coworker. The report revealed Ms MacMillan’s actions had caused “significant emotional distress” to the family.

Ms MacMillan then at an unknown time between December 7 and 11, left a voicemail for the same coworker.

In it she used the phrases “I’m going to smash your windows in” and “I’m going to kill you”.

The SSSC report stated: “Recording a video in a resident’s bedroom that shows their used and torn incontinence pad, and in which the resident is identifiable, is a serious violation of their privacy and dignity.”

It made clear that Ms MacMillan had no remorse for her actions.

Caitlin MacMillan left threatening voicemail for co-worker

The SSSC also noted that she left a “threatening voicemail” to a fellow employee when she questioned Ms MacMillan’s conduct.

The report read: “This behaviour is entirely incompatible with the values expected of social service workers.

“It raises serious attitudinal concerns and constitutes a breach of your professional standards.

“Issuing threats of violence toward other carers is entirely unacceptable and falls far below the standards expected of you.”

Concerns were raised about Ms MacMillan lacking any remorse or insight into what she has done.

A three-year warning was placed on her file as well as several conditions.

She was ordered to complete additional training centred around dignity, communication and professional conduct.

Ms MacMillan is also expected to complete a reflective account detailing her understanding of the severity of her actions.

Barchester Healthcare, which runs Pentland View Care Home, was contacted for comment.

Their spokesperson said: “Our staff took swift action as soon as the conduct was brought to our attention, including referring the matter to the SSSC. Caitlin MacMillan was dismissed at the time of the incident in 2023.

“We respect the privacy of the individuals involved and as such, cannot comment further on the specifics of this case, but we would like to reassure everyone of our commitment to provide the highest quality of care to our residents.”

Conversation