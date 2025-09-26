Thurso carer warned after telling co-worker ‘I’m going to kill you’

A carer in Thurso has been given a warning after she threatened to kill her coworker and smash their windows in.

Caitlin MacMillan, who worked at Pentland View Care Home, was under investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

The newly released report highlights Ms MacMillan’s behaviour, which caused concern.

It states that on December 7 2023, Ms MacMillan during her role as a care assistant shot a video of a dementia resident’s incontinence pad which had been ripped up.

She then sent the video to a coworker. The report revealed Ms MacMillan’s actions had caused “significant emotional distress” to the family.

Ms MacMillan then at an unknown time between December 7 and 11, left a voicemail for the same coworker.

In it she used the phrases “I’m going to smash your windows in” and “I’m going to kill you”.

The SSSC report stated: “Recording a video in a resident’s bedroom that shows their used and torn incontinence pad, and in which the resident is identifiable, is a serious violation of their privacy and dignity.”

It made clear that Ms MacMillan had no remorse for her actions.

Caitlin MacMillan left threatening voicemail for co-worker

The SSSC also noted that she left a “threatening voicemail” to a fellow employee when she questioned Ms MacMillan’s conduct.

The report read: “This behaviour is entirely incompatible with the values expected of social service workers.

“It raises serious attitudinal concerns and constitutes a breach of your professional standards.

“Issuing threats of violence toward other carers is entirely unacceptable and falls far below the standards expected of you.”

Concerns were raised about Ms MacMillan lacking any remorse or insight into what she has done.

A three-year warning was placed on her file as well as several conditions.

She was ordered to complete additional training centred around dignity, communication and professional conduct.

Ms MacMillan is also expected to complete a reflective account detailing her understanding of the severity of her actions.

Barchester Healthcare, which runs Pentland View Care Home, was contacted for comment.

Their spokesperson said: “Our staff took swift action as soon as the conduct was brought to our attention, including referring the matter to the SSSC. Caitlin MacMillan was dismissed at the time of the incident in 2023.

“We respect the privacy of the individuals involved and as such, cannot comment further on the specifics of this case, but we would like to reassure everyone of our commitment to provide the highest quality of care to our residents.”