Plumes of smoke rise over Nairn during High Street blaze

Nairn High Street has been cordoned off as firefighters battle a building fire.

The blaze broke out within an outbuilding in the seaside town shortly after 11am, before spreading to a nearby car.

Fire crews from Nairn, Forres and Inverness are on the scene.

Large plumes of smoke have been seen across the town amid efforts to contain the blaze.

Fire officials have confirmed everyone has been accounted for.

Roads closed due to High Street blaze

Several routes surrounding the fire have been cordoned off, including the High Street, Rose Street and Leopold Street.

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently responding to a building fire on High Street in Nairn, reported shortly after 11.35am.

“Road closures are in place on High Street, Rose Street and Leopold Street and we would ask people to avoid the area at this time.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the fire at around 11.35am.

Four breathing apparatus, one main jet, one hose reel jet and a ground monitors are being used by firefighters at the scene.

