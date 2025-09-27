Plumes of smoke rise over Nairn during High Street blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Plumes of smoke rise over Nairn during High Street blaze

People are being urged to avoid the area.

By Michelle Henderson
Fire crews at the junction of Leopold Street and High Street.
Crews descended on Nairn High Street this morning following reports of a fire, affecting both an outbuilding and a car. Image: Jasperimage.

Nairn High Street has been cordoned off as firefighters battle a building fire.

The blaze broke out within an outbuilding in the seaside town shortly after 11am, before spreading to a nearby car.

Fire crews from Nairn, Forres and Inverness are on the scene.

Large plumes of smoke have been seen across the town amid efforts to contain the blaze.

Fire officials have confirmed everyone has been accounted for.

Roads closed due to High Street blaze

Several routes surrounding the fire have been cordoned off, including the High Street, Rose Street and Leopold Street.

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

Fire engine with open compartments on Nairn High Street.
Fire crews from Nairn, Forres and Inverness are working to extinguish the blaze. Image: Jasperimage.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently responding to a building fire on High Street in Nairn, reported shortly after 11.35am.

“Road closures are in place on High Street, Rose Street and Leopold Street and we would ask people to avoid the area at this time.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the fire at around 11.35am.

Four breathing apparatus, one main jet, one hose reel jet and a ground monitors are being used by firefighters at the scene.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

