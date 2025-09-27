The Original Factory Shop announces closure of fourth Highland store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Original Factory Shop announces closure of fourth Highland store

Shops in Inverness, Nairn, and Invergordon have already closed to customers,

By Michelle Henderson
Te Original Factory Shop in Nairn.
The Original Factory Shop's Fort William store, which takes a similar form to the Nairn store pictured, is set to close. Image supplied by The Original Factory Shop.

The Original Factory Shop has announced the closure of its Fort William store.

Staff at the Lochaber shop say they are “devastated” over the news, as the store becomes the firm’s latest casualty.

It marks the fourth Highland offering to be closed in a matter of months.

Shops in Nairn, and Invergordon have already been shut, as well as the retailer’s Peterhead unit.

Earlier this month, The Press and Journal confirmed the Inverness Academy Street store was earmarked for closure in the coming weeks.

An official closing date for their Fort William store is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, a 30% sale is being implemented from Monday, giving customers the chance to grab a last-minute bargain.

The Original Factory Shop on Inverness Academy Street with blue signage.
The Original Factory Shop in Inverness is closing down. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson

Fort William staff speak out over planned closure

In a statement shared on social media this morning, Fort William staff said they are “devastated” to see the store close.

They wrote: “We would like to take this time to thank all of our customers at the Fort William store.

“We have loved serving you and being part of the community

“We hope you will pop in to see us before we close

“Please, can we ask that you be respectful to staff, as we are all devastated that our store is closing.”

The Original Factory Shop has been approached for comment.

The retailer made a big splash across the north and north-east over the past few years, opening in towns such as Fraserburgh, Buckie, Nairn, Inverness and Stonehaven.

Many stores took up residence in units formerly home to M&Co.

Despite its discount deals and rapid rise, the retailer appears to be the latest casualty of dwindling High Street trade.

In February, the firm was bought by Hobbycraft owner Modella Capital.

What does the future hold for Oban’s store?

News of the impending closure has prompted fears over the future of Oban’s store.

Taking to social media this afternoon, staff have squashed speculation, confirming it is business as usual.

In a statement, posted to their social media page, they addressed comments made about the store’s recent appearance.

It reads: “In light of the recent announcement regarding our Fort William store closure, I’d like to address the concerns about our store here in Oban.

“We are not closing.

“There have been some comments made in-store and now online too about how empty the store looks.

“The main reason for this is due to a relocation of our warehouse, which has had a knock on affect to our deliveries.

“This is starting to get back on track now, and the shelves are filling up again.

“Rest assured, we are working behind the scenes as a business and at store level to get things back in order.

“Give us a couple of weeks and we’ll be all set up and ready to pass on our many bargains to you.”

