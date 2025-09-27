The Original Factory Shop announces closure of fourth Highland store

The Original Factory Shop has announced the closure of its Fort William store.

Staff at the Lochaber shop say they are “devastated” over the news, as the store becomes the firm’s latest casualty.

It marks the fourth Highland offering to be closed in a matter of months.

Shops in Nairn, and Invergordon have already been shut, as well as the retailer’s Peterhead unit.

Earlier this month, The Press and Journal confirmed the Inverness Academy Street store was earmarked for closure in the coming weeks.

An official closing date for their Fort William store is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, a 30% sale is being implemented from Monday, giving customers the chance to grab a last-minute bargain.

Fort William staff speak out over planned closure

In a statement shared on social media this morning, Fort William staff said they are “devastated” to see the store close.

They wrote: “We would like to take this time to thank all of our customers at the Fort William store.

“We have loved serving you and being part of the community

“We hope you will pop in to see us before we close

“Please, can we ask that you be respectful to staff, as we are all devastated that our store is closing.”

The Original Factory Shop has been approached for comment.

The retailer made a big splash across the north and north-east over the past few years, opening in towns such as Fraserburgh, Buckie, Nairn, Inverness and Stonehaven.

Many stores took up residence in units formerly home to M&Co.

Despite its discount deals and rapid rise, the retailer appears to be the latest casualty of dwindling High Street trade.

In February, the firm was bought by Hobbycraft owner Modella Capital.

What does the future hold for Oban’s store?

News of the impending closure has prompted fears over the future of Oban’s store.

Taking to social media this afternoon, staff have squashed speculation, confirming it is business as usual.

In a statement, posted to their social media page, they addressed comments made about the store’s recent appearance.

It reads: “In light of the recent announcement regarding our Fort William store closure, I’d like to address the concerns about our store here in Oban.

“We are not closing.

“There have been some comments made in-store and now online too about how empty the store looks.

“The main reason for this is due to a relocation of our warehouse, which has had a knock on affect to our deliveries.

“This is starting to get back on track now, and the shelves are filling up again.

“Rest assured, we are working behind the scenes as a business and at store level to get things back in order.

“Give us a couple of weeks and we’ll be all set up and ready to pass on our many bargains to you.”