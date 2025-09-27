A9 closed following two-vehicle crash near Moy

The A9 is closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash near Moy.

The incident happened on the Inverness to Perth road, shortly after 4pm.

Firefighters, paramedics and police attended the scene.

The severity of the crash is currently unknown.

Two fire appliances from Inverness were tasked to the scene.

Firefighters made the vehicles safe before leaving the area at around 5pm.

Drivers warned to avoid A9 trunk road

The route remains closed between Tomatin and Daviot.

Drivers are being urged to seek an alternative route.

A police spokesperson said: “The A9 is closed in both directions between Daviot and Moy due to a two-vehicle crash, which was reported around 4.15pm on Saturday September 27.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route if possible.”

