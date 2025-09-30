Alness deputy care home manager struck off after taking £6k from two vulnerable residents

The deputy manager of an Alness care home took thousands from two residents, according to a newly released report.

Claire Colgan was under investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), which has now released its report.

It details Ms Colgan’s actions while she was deputy care home manager at Catalina House in Alness back in 2019.

Between February and November 2019, Ms Colgan made several withdrawals totalling £4,000 from resident AA’s bank account without authorisation.

She also withdrew £2,000 from resident BB’s bank account again without authorisation.

In doing this she acted “dishonestly”, knowingly taking money from vulnerable residents.

Claire Colgan has been registered with the SSSC since 2014 and had worked at Catalina House since 2010. She was promoted to a supervisor position in 2016.

Both male residents were unable to manage their finances and were unable to leave the care home alone and so were accompanied by staff or family.

According to the report, between February 18 and November 24 2019 Ms Colgan withdrew £6,000 from two bank accounts.

This is despite being on leave from April to November. Ms Colgan would drop into the care home at least twice a week, according to one witness ZZ.

£6,000 was taken while she was at Catalina House

It should be noted that several details have been redacted from the report.

In a statement, he said: “Claire had initially taken a year off work, possibly going back in January 2020.

“During her time off Claire would take [redacted] down to Catalina to visit her

colleagues.

“She would go down quite a few times … She would always say she was going down to visit residents or colleagues at Catalina House.

“I didn’t think anything of it at the time as it was just her going to where she

worked.”

However, Ms Colgan argued before the SSSC panel that she only visited four times, which the panel rejected.

Another witness, TT, gave evidence that while at the home Ms Colgan was seen in the office next to the safe that held residents’ bank cards.

Witness ZZ then told the SSSC panel that Ms Colgan had admitted to taking the money.

He said: “She told me that she had taken money from residents of Catalina House. She didn’t tell me how she had done it.”

On November 26 2019, ZZ went to Catalina House and handed over £4,000 to cover the money taken from resident AA.

According to the report, when AA found out about the Ms Colgan’s actions he called her a “thief” with expletives.

A second resident BB also had around £2,000 taken from his bank account by Ms Colgan.

This was later paid back by two colleagues of Catalina House.

According to evidence from colleague YY, she and XX withdrew £1,000 each from their own accounts and gave it over as repayment for the missing money.

Colleagues repaid the money for Claire Colgan

YY then confirmed they had gone to Ms Colgan’s house where she thanked them and said sorry.

Ms Colgan was interviewed under caution by the police in relation to theft allegations on November 12 2020 and provided a no comment interview.

While the procurator fiscal opened an investigation into the alleged theft, the case was marked “no proceedings” in April 2024.

However, following this, an investigation by the SSSC concluded the allegations against Ms Colgan to be proven.

In deciding what punishment to deal, the SSSC panel noted that Ms Colgan has “apologised and said how very sorry [she was] to everyone involved”.

Due to the seriousness of Ms Colgan’s actions, the SSSC ordered her removal from the register with immediate effect.

St Philips Care, which operates Catalina House care home, confirmed the money had been reimbursed to both residents.

A spokesperson said: “An investigation was completed by the company, and appropriate action was taken with the staff member.

“Any identified missing money was reimbursed to the resident’s personal funds.”