Two casualties taken to hospital after two-vehicle A9 crash near Aviemore

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Aviemore.

The collision happened on the A9 Inverness to Perth road shortly after 8pm on Monday.

Emergency services, including police and paramedics, raced to the scene of the wreck, between the Lynwilg and Granish junctions.

An air ambulance attended the scene alongside two ambulances, a prehospital immediate care and trauma (PICT) team and a BASICS Scotland doctor.

One patient was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, while another was transported by road to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Their conditions are unknown.

Crash investigation closes A9 overnight

The road was closed for more than six hours as police remained at the scene.

Crash investigators worked through the night to establish the events leading up to the crash.

Police have confirmed inquiries into the crash remain ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30pm on Monday, September 29, we were called to a two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Aviemore.

“Emergency services attended and two men were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The road was full reopened around 3.50am on Tuesday, 30 September.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

In a statement, a Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 20.34 on 29 September to attend a four-vehicle road traffic collision on the A9 between the Lynwilg and Granish junctions.

“Two ambulances, an air ambulance, a prehospital immediate care and trauma (PICT) team and a BASICS Scotland doctor were dispatched to the scene.

“One patient was transported by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and another by road ambulance to Raigmore Hospital.”