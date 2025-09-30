Two casualties taken to hospital after two-vehicle A9 crash near Aviemore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two casualties taken to hospital after two-vehicle A9 crash near Aviemore

An air ambulance was among the emergency crews called to the scene.

By Michelle Henderson
Tellow highway maintenance van and road closed signs block the route.
The A9 was closed for more than six hours following the multi-vehicle crash. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Aviemore.

The collision happened on the A9 Inverness to Perth road shortly after 8pm on Monday.

Emergency services, including police and paramedics, raced to the scene of the wreck, between the Lynwilg and Granish junctions.

An air ambulance attended the scene alongside two ambulances, a prehospital immediate care and trauma (PICT) team and a BASICS Scotland doctor.

One patient was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, while another was transported by road to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Their conditions are unknown.

Crash investigation closes A9 overnight

The road was closed for more than six hours as police remained at the scene.

Crash investigators worked through the night to establish the events leading up to the crash.

Police have confirmed inquiries into the crash remain ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30pm on Monday, September 29, we were called to a two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Aviemore.

“Emergency services attended and two men were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The road was full reopened around 3.50am on Tuesday, 30 September.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

In a statement, a  Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 20.34 on 29 September to attend a four-vehicle road traffic collision on the A9 between the Lynwilg and Granish junctions.

“Two ambulances, an air ambulance, a prehospital immediate care and trauma (PICT) team and a BASICS Scotland doctor were dispatched to the scene.

“One patient was transported by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and another by road ambulance to Raigmore Hospital.”

