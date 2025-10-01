Revealed: The first 12 projects set to benefit from share of £20 million Orkney Fund

The first allocations of cash from the £20m Orkney Fund have been made to 12 community-led projects across the county.

An announcement of how the first £120,000 from the pot would be distributed has been made before larger grants are made in the coming years.

First wave aims to help get projects to finish line

This first wave of funding will be used for “capacity building”.

It will “strengthen an organisation’s ability to successfully deliver a project”, the Orkney Fund board has said.

This can include activities such as training, developing skills, feasibility studies, or securing necessary resources and support.

The Full List: All 12 projects to benefit from Orkney Fund

Creative Orkney – Creative Hub Feasibility Study

– Creative Hub Feasibility Study Kirkwall Amateur Operatic Society – Renovation of ‘The Store’ Feasibility Study

– Renovation of ‘The Store’ Feasibility Study Orkney Zerowaste – Stromness Yard refurbishment Feasibility Study

– Stromness Yard refurbishment Feasibility Study Pickaquoy Centre – 3G Synthetic Sports Surface Arena Feasibility Study

– 3G Synthetic Sports Surface Arena Feasibility Study The Crafthub at The Space (Rousay) – Community Craft Hub Feasibility Study

– Community Craft Hub Feasibility Study Sanday Craft Hub – Siting of portacabin extension Feasibility Study

– Siting of portacabin extension Feasibility Study South Ronaldsay & Burray Development Trust – Tomb of the Eagles Feasibility Study

– Tomb of the Eagles Feasibility Study Stenness Community Association – Stenness Outdoor Community Centre Phase 3 Capacity Building

– Stenness Outdoor Community Centre Phase 3 Capacity Building Stromness Community Development Trust – Stromness Community Hall Capacity Building

– Stromness Community Hall Capacity Building Stromness Museum – Natural Historic Collections Assistant Capacity Building

– Natural Historic Collections Assistant Capacity Building West Mainland Agricultural Society – West Mainland Showpark Developments Feasibility Study

– West Mainland Showpark Developments Feasibility Study Westray Development Trust – Westray Golf Club & Men’s Shed joint facility Feasibility Study

One example of an organisation from the list and how they’ll use the money is the West Mainland Agricultural Society,

It will use it to fund a feasibility study for the development of their showpark.

Specifically, the funding they receive will cover architectural fees, planning applications, and building warrants as the group works to enhance the park’s facilities.

The Stenness Community Association will use the funding to progress a project that’s already under way – the development of an outdoor community centre.

Community centres, craft hubs, a show park and a museum backed by Orkney Fund

Phase one and two of their project is almost complete and they are looking forward to opening a playpark in the near future.

However, the cash from the Orkney Fund will help them with the feasibility work for the fourth phase.

South Ronaldsay and Burray Development Trust hit the news last month with the reopening of the Tomb of the Eagles.

With £15,000 from the Orkney Fund, it will undertake a feasibility study looking at options for the renovation of buildings at the old Simison family farmhouse.

What is the Orkney Fund?

The Orkney Fund, formerly known as the Orkney Towns Fund, was created after it was announced last year the county would be getting £20 million in funding through the previous UK Government’s Levelling Up funding stream.

This cash would be distributed through 10-year endowment-style funds.

This process required a local board to be created and the Orkney Fund Board was created.

It is being led by former Orkney Islands Council convener Stephen Hagan.

During community engagement events in summer last year, over 800 project ideas were submitted.

The fund officially opened for the first round of applications last June.

Could a Kirkwall to Stromness Cycle path receive funding in future?

There will be more to come as £360,000 is to be made available for capital project in 2026/27.

The reports viewed by the towns fund on Friday last week hint at what could be to come.

One states some “potential funding opportunities” would require planning permission.

These include the creation of a Kirkwall to Stromness cycle path, road safety initiatives, and a “public realm improvement scheme”.