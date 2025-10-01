Revealed: The first 12 projects set to benefit from share of £20 million Orkney Fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Highlands & Islands

Revealed: The first 12 projects set to benefit from share of £20 million Orkney Fund

From the West Mainland to Westray – Community-led projects across Orkney will benefit from the first

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney fund
Kirkwall, Orkney. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson

The first allocations of cash from the £20m Orkney Fund have been made to 12 community-led projects across the county.

An announcement of how the first £120,000 from the pot would be distributed has been made before larger grants are made in the coming years.

First wave aims to help get projects to finish line

This first wave of funding will be used for “capacity building”.

It will “strengthen an organisation’s ability to successfully deliver a project”, the Orkney Fund board has said.

This can include activities such as training, developing skills, feasibility studies, or securing necessary resources and support.

The Pickaquoy Centre in Kirkwall. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson

The Full List: All 12 projects to benefit from Orkney Fund

  • Creative Orkney – Creative Hub Feasibility Study
  • Kirkwall Amateur Operatic Society – Renovation of ‘The Store’ Feasibility Study
  • Orkney Zerowaste – Stromness Yard refurbishment Feasibility Study
  • Pickaquoy Centre – 3G Synthetic Sports Surface Arena Feasibility Study
  • The Crafthub at The Space (Rousay) – Community Craft Hub Feasibility Study
  • Sanday Craft Hub – Siting of portacabin extension Feasibility Study
  • South Ronaldsay & Burray Development Trust – Tomb of the Eagles Feasibility Study
  • Stenness Community Association – Stenness Outdoor Community Centre Phase 3 Capacity Building
  • Stromness Community Development Trust – Stromness Community Hall Capacity Building
  • Stromness Museum – Natural Historic Collections Assistant Capacity Building
  • West Mainland Agricultural Society – West Mainland Showpark Developments Feasibility Study
  • Westray Development Trust – Westray Golf Club & Men’s Shed joint facility Feasibility Study

One example of an organisation from the list and how they’ll use the money is the West Mainland Agricultural Society,

It will use it to fund a feasibility study for the development of their showpark.

Specifically, the funding they receive will cover architectural fees, planning applications, and building warrants as the group works to enhance the park’s facilities.

The Stenness Community Association will use the funding to progress a project that’s already under way – the development of an outdoor community centre.

Community centres, craft hubs, a show park and a museum backed by Orkney Fund

Phase one and two of their project is almost complete and they are looking forward to opening a playpark in the near future.

However, the cash from the Orkney Fund will help them with the feasibility work for the fourth phase.

Westray has a population of around 600 people. Image: Shutterstock
Westray may be getting a new facility for its golf club and men shed. Image: Shutterstock

South Ronaldsay and Burray Development Trust hit the news last month with the reopening of the Tomb of the Eagles.

With £15,000 from the Orkney Fund, it will undertake a feasibility study looking at options for the renovation of buildings at the old Simison family farmhouse.

What is the Orkney Fund?

The Orkney Fund, formerly known as the Orkney Towns Fund, was created after it was announced last year the county would be getting £20 million in funding through the previous UK Government’s Levelling Up funding stream.

This cash would be distributed through 10-year endowment-style funds.

This process required a local board to be created and the Orkney Fund Board was created.

It is being led by former Orkney Islands Council convener Stephen Hagan.

During community engagement events in summer last year, over 800 project ideas were submitted.

The fund officially opened for the first round of applications last June.

Could a Kirkwall to Stromness Cycle path receive funding in future?

There will be more to come as £360,000 is to be made available for capital project in 2026/27.

The reports viewed by the towns fund on Friday last week hint at what could be to come.

One states some “potential funding opportunities” would require planning  permission.

These include the creation of a Kirkwall to Stromness cycle path, road safety initiatives, and a “public realm improvement scheme”.

