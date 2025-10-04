Gallery: Aviemore Half Marathon drew hundreds of runners to scenic Glenmore trails

Hundreds of runners took part in the Aviemore Half Marathon in Aviemore on October 4, 2025.

The Aviemore Half Marathon was held on 4th October, followed by the 10K Race for All on 5th October 2025. Both races started and finished at Badaguish, taking runners along off-road trails through the forests, lochs and mountains of Glenmore Forest Park. The event is run by Badaguish on behalf of the Speyside Trust.

Many runners crossed the finish line with personal bests, while families and local spectators cheered along the route.

Press and Journal photographer Jason Hedges went along on Saturday.