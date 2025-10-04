Gallery: Aviemore Half Marathon drew hundreds of runners to scenic Glenmore trails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Aviemore Half Marathon drew hundreds of runners to scenic Glenmore trails

Aviemore half marathon race brought hundreds of runners to Glenmore forest park, with personal bests and family fun along scenic trails.

The 2025 Aviemore Half Marathon. Image: Jason Hedges
The 2025 Aviemore Half Marathon. Image: Jason Hedges
By Katherine Ferries & Jason Hedges

Hundreds of runners took part in the Aviemore Half Marathon in Aviemore on October 4, 2025.

The Aviemore Half Marathon was held on 4th October, followed by the 10K Race for All on 5th October 2025. Both races started and finished at Badaguish, taking runners along off-road trails through the forests, lochs and mountains of Glenmore Forest Park. The event is run by Badaguish on behalf of the Speyside Trust.

Many runners crossed the finish line with personal bests, while families and local spectators cheered along the route.

Press and Journal photographer Jason Hedges went along on Saturday.

Pre-Race and warm ups.
Warming up before the Aviemore Half Marathon
Loosening up before the big run.
Warming up and ready to tackle the course.
Tim Haines with dogs Skye and Oscar.
Stretch, smile, and get ready.
Pre-race energy at the Aviemore Half Marathon.
Ready to hit the trails.
All set for a great run.
They’re off!
On the move
Smiles all around.
2025 Aviemore Half Marathon.
Galbraith running in memory of Colin Stewart.
Running strong at the Aviemore Half Marathon.
Smiles all around.
Aviemore Half Marathon.
Smiles all around.
Smiling through the miles.
Aviemore Half Marathon.
Aviemore Half Marathon.
The crowd watch as runners pass.
A damp run.
Smiles and miles at the Aviemore Half Marathon.
Thumbs up.
Smiles and miles at the Aviemore Half Marathon.
Aviemore Half Marathon.
10  mile mark.
Crossing the bridge.
The rain kept runners cool.
Smiles and miles at the Aviemore Half Marathon.
Aviemore Half Marathon.
High five!
Thumbs up
Happy runner.
Pit stop for water.
2025 Aviemore Half Marathon.
Aviemore Half Marathon.
Keeping the pace at the Aviemore Half Marathon.
Smiles before, during, and after the race.
Aviemore Half Marathon.
Happy to be on the run.
Smiling through the miles.
Runners in the Aviemore Half Marathon.
Smiling through the miles.
Aviemore Half Marathon.
Smiling through the miles.
2025 Aviemore Half Marathon.