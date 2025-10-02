Asda ‘working to reopen Broadford petrol station’ after rogue pro-Palestine protest closure

Asda bosses are trying to get Broadford Petrol Station reopened after an “unofficial” closure this morning.

Broadford woke up to a shock on Thursday when the local petrol station closed its doors — not for stock shortages, but in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The shutdown was carried out as a mark of support for the SUMUD Flotilla, whose members were detained earlier this week.

Asda in Broadford closed to support people of Palestine

Asda, which owns the petrol station, described it as “unofficial” and said staff were working to get it reopened as soon as possible.

The move, seen by some as bold and by others as controversial, sparked a flurry of reactions both online and in the community.

A poster on the door of the Broadford shop and petrol station read: “Closed in solidarity with the people of Palestine and those of the global SUMUD Flotilla who were detained attempting to break an illegal siege on Gaza.”

An Asda spokesperson said: “We’re aware that our Isle of Skye store is currently closed. We are working to re-open the store as soon as possible and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused in the meantime.”

‘The man’s a hero’

A photograph of the closure was posted in the Skye to Inverness Road Watch group.

Richard E-Backer wrote: “Broadford petrol station closed, as the idiot inside is staging a protest! People outside queuing for fuel and can’t get any. This has gone far enough. ASDA should sack this imbecile.”

Declan Friel praised the move as historic: “History will look at workers like them as heroes, who stood up against the biggest atrocity of our generation. Respect!”

Andrew Jones added: “An idiot for protesting a genocide? I think not. A small inconvenience to raise awareness of the plight of the Palestinian people at the hands of a genocidal colonial occupying power. The man’s a hero.”

Supporters echoed the message. Mairead Macdougall posted a proud display of flags and fists, while D.I. MacGill-Fhinnein declared: “Nice one! Skye stands in solidarity with Gaza.”

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat