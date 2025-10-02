Asda ‘working to reopen Broadford petrol station’ after rogue pro-Palestine protest closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asda ‘working to reopen Broadford petrol station’ after rogue pro-Palestine protest closure

Road users were met with an unusual sign on the door this morning.

By Louise Glen
A sign on the door of the petrol station shop. Image: Supplied by Duncan MacPherson.
Asda bosses are trying to get Broadford Petrol Station reopened after an “unofficial” closure this morning.

Broadford woke up to a shock on Thursday when the local petrol station closed its doors — not for stock shortages, but in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The shutdown was carried out as a mark of support for the SUMUD Flotilla, whose members were detained earlier this week.

Asda in Broadford closed to support people of Palestine

Asda, which owns the petrol station, described it as “unofficial” and said staff were working to get it reopened as soon as possible.

The move, seen by some as bold and by others as controversial, sparked a flurry of reactions both online and in the community.

A poster on the door of the Broadford shop and petrol station read: “Closed in solidarity with the people of Palestine and those of the global SUMUD Flotilla who were detained attempting to break an illegal siege on Gaza.”

An Asda spokesperson said: “We’re aware that our Isle of Skye store is currently closed. We are working to re-open the store as soon as possible and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused in the meantime.”

‘The man’s a hero’

A photograph of the closure was posted in the Skye to Inverness Road Watch group.

Richard E-Backer wrote: “Broadford petrol station closed, as the idiot inside is staging a protest! People outside queuing for fuel and can’t get any. This has gone far enough. ASDA should sack this imbecile.”

Declan Friel praised the move as historic: “History will look at workers like them as heroes, who stood up against the biggest atrocity of our generation. Respect!”

Andrew Jones added: “An idiot for protesting a genocide? I think not. A small inconvenience to raise awareness of the plight of the Palestinian people at the hands of a genocidal colonial occupying power. The man’s a hero.”

Supporters echoed the message. Mairead Macdougall posted a proud display of flags and fists, while D.I. MacGill-Fhinnein declared: “Nice one! Skye stands in solidarity with Gaza.”

