Home News Crime & Courts

Former Inverness teacher admits sexual offence involving female pupil

David Vincent told the teenager she was beautiful, gave her a Valentine's card and kissed her in his car, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

By Jenni Gee
David Vincent admitted a sex offence involving an Inverness pupil.
A former Inverness teacher has been placed on the sex offenders register after admitting to having a sexual relationship with a pupil.

Charleston Academy physics teacher David Vincent, 57, first targeted the girl when she was aged 16.

His victim started receiving “flirty” text messages from her teacher, who went on to give her a Valentine’s card and kissed her.

Vincent appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of engaging in sexual activity with the girl while he was in a position of trust.

David Vincent leaves Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

The charge details how Vincent stared at her, commented and complimented her on her appearance, told her that he loved her, gave her a Valentine’s Day card, gave her a necklace, exchanged text messages of an intimate nature, met with her outwith the school premises, held hands with her and kissed her.

His plea of not guilty to a charge of stalking the pupil was accepted by the Crown.

Fiscal depute Anna Boyle told the court that Vincent became the teenager’s physics teacher when she was just 15.

Teacher’s behaviour ‘began to change’

The court heard that after the girl turned 16, Vincent’s behaviour towards her changed.

Ms Boyle said: “He began to stare at her and would regularly compliment her appearance.”

She added that the teenager initially “thought she liked him as a student” and “didn’t think there was anything untoward”.

The following year, however, Vincent gave the girl his mobile number and began to exchange text messages with her.

“Over time, these messages became more of an intimate nature,”  the prosecutor told Sheriff Sara Matheson.

Vincent commented “how beautiful” the girl was and told her he “couldn’t put into words what he thought of her”.

He also said that he “wished he was 35 years younger”.

Teacher sent ‘flirty’ text messages to teen

The court heard that Vincent also turned up “without warning” at the teenager’s place of work during the school holidays, claiming to have “been in the area” and sent her “flirty text messages” which “included kisses”.

He also gave her a Valentine’s Day card at school, before taking her to sit in his car, where he kissed her cheek.

Vincent also met up with the teenager in Inverness city centre, Ms Boyle said.

“They went for a walk together holding hands. They both kissed,” she added.

School rumours reported to social work

The pair were spotted holding hands in the city centre by another student and rumours began to circulate in the school about Vincent’s “inappropriate behaviour”.

Matters were reported to social work by the school and the girl was questioned but denied anything untoward had happened.

“She indicated, retrospectively, that she had made up a lie,” the fiscal depute said.

The court heard that Vincent was suspended from his position shortly after this, but continued to communicate with the girl – at one point gifting her a necklace as an early birthday present.

Ms Boyle said: “In time, after confiding in friends and family, the complainer began to realise and process the fact that her teacher had behaved inappropriately towards her while she was a student.

“She felt disgusted with herself having let things happen.”

A ‘gross error in judgment’

She explained that the victim – by this time an adult – had provided police with details of Vincent’s behaviour, resulting in his arrest in December last year.

After being cautioned and charged, the former teacher replied: “Is this to do with…” and named his victim.

Vincent, of Cannonbury Terrace, Fortrose, also “made admissions” about the conduct detailed in the charge.

Solicitor advocate Shahid Latif, for Vincent, told the court it was “a matter of deep regret” for his client, adding that there was a “correlation” between certain “life events” and the behaviour, which he described as “an aberration” and a “gross error in judgment on his part”.

He reserved further comments in mitigation until the next calling of the case, which will take place after the preparation of a presentencing report.

Vincent was placed on the sex offender register with immediate effect.