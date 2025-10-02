Extra seats and more room for cars agreed in new Orkney ferries designs but funding doubts remain

The construction of new inter-islands ferries for Orkney has moved forward with initial designs backed for three new vessels.

Council officials have been given the go-ahead to begin the process of developing final designs and finding someone to build three vessels to replace the current ro-ro vessels on the Eday, Sanday, Stronsay, and Westray routes.

These vessels would be the first built under the council’s ferry replacement programme.

What will the new Orkney ferries look like?

In comparison to the current ferries, the new vessels would have more seats, better freight capacity, would be faster and be able to carry more cars.

For the new vessel designs seating capacity is 190, car capacity is 34, and they would be able to carry up to 10 HGVs.

This is compared to the MV Varagen, which has 142 seats, room for 26 cars and just two HGVs.

The new boats would also have much better accessibility.

Among the improvements, all key services will be on the main deck and there will be a lift between the car deck and main deck.

Why new Orkney ferries are desperately needed

Agreement for the initial designs has been described as a “historic moment” by council leader Heather Woodbridge.

An option of an identical fourth ferry for Orkney’s south islands was also featured in the recommendations to councillors.

However, this will only be progressed if the designs prove suitable.

The new vessels would replace the aging vessels within the council’s current ferry fleet, most of which are over 30 years old.

In the report discussed by councillors, it is stated that the current fleet is “no longer fit for purpose” due to its age, lack of accessibility and non-compliant living quarters for crew.

There are also increasing difficulties in keeping them running as replacement parts are “challenging” to find and refit costs are increasing.

As such, the council has quickly pressed ahead with a ferry replacement programme after confirmation of extra funding from the Scottish Government.

Consultant Knud E Hansen was appointed in December last year to bring together designs for new boats for Orkney’s Outer North isles.

Testing and consultation for these designs has been carried out over the last few months.

Who will pay for new ferries?

There are questions about where future funding will come from.

According to the report, funding discussions between the council and the Scottish Government are still “ongoing”, in terms of moving the ferry replacement plan forward from this point.

A “letter of comfort” will be needed before a tender can be given to a specific shipyard.

Around a year ago, the council was able to push forward with its plans for new ferries thanks to £3 million in extra funding from the Scottish Government.

However, the full cost of the ferry replacement programme has been put at £800 million.

All in all, the council’s ferry replacement programme will span 10 years.

The replacement of the ro-ro ferries for Eday, Sanday, Stronsay and Westray and

potentially the MV Hoy Head operating in the South Isles, is only phase 1.

However, the latest agreement marks further progress in a decades-long standoff between the council and the Scottish Government over the need for new internal ferries in Orkney and how they should be funded.