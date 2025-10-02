Extra seats and more room for cars agreed in new Orkney ferries designs but funding doubts remain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Extra seats and more room for cars agreed in new Orkney ferries designs but funding doubts remain

New ferries would replace aging ro-ro vessels on Eday, Sanday, Stronsay and Westray routes

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
An interpretation of the new inter-island ferry designs for Orkney. Image: Orkney Islands Council
The construction of new inter-islands ferries for Orkney has moved forward with initial designs backed for three new vessels.

Council officials have been given the go-ahead to begin the process of developing final designs and finding someone to build three vessels to replace the current ro-ro vessels on the Eday, Sanday, Stronsay, and Westray routes.

These vessels would be the first built under the council’s ferry replacement programme.

What will the new Orkney ferries look like?

In comparison to the current ferries, the new vessels would have more seats, better freight capacity, would be faster and be able to carry more cars.

For the new vessel designs seating capacity is 190, car capacity is 34, and they would be able to carry up to 10 HGVs.

This is compared to the MV Varagen, which has 142 seats, room for 26 cars and just two HGVs.

Proposed designs for new inter-isles ferries in Orkney.. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council / Knud E Hansen

The new boats would also have much better accessibility.

Among the improvements, all key services will be on the main deck and there will be a lift between the car deck and main deck.

Why new Orkney ferries are desperately needed

Agreement for the initial designs has been described as a “historic moment” by council leader Heather Woodbridge.

An option of an identical fourth ferry for Orkney’s south islands was also featured in the recommendations to councillors.

However, this will only be progressed if the designs prove suitable.

Images give an idea of what the new ferries would look like. Image: Orkney Islands Council / Knud E Hansen

The new vessels would replace the aging vessels within the council’s current ferry fleet, most of which are over 30 years old.

In the report discussed by councillors, it is stated that the current fleet is “no longer fit for purpose” due to its age, lack of accessibility and non-compliant living quarters for crew.

There are also increasing difficulties in keeping them running as replacement parts are “challenging” to find and refit costs are increasing.

Designs for the new ferries serving the Orkney Islands. Image: Orkney Islands Council / Knud E Hansen.

As such, the council has quickly pressed ahead with a ferry replacement programme after confirmation of extra funding from the Scottish Government.

Consultant Knud E Hansen was appointed in December last year to bring together designs for new boats for Orkney’s Outer North isles.

Testing and consultation for these designs has been carried out over the last few months.

Who will pay for new ferries?

There are questions about where future funding will come from.

According to the report, funding discussions between the council and the Scottish Government are still “ongoing”, in terms of moving the ferry replacement plan forward from this point.

A “letter of comfort” will be needed before a tender can be given to a specific shipyard.

Around a year ago, the council was able to push forward with its plans for new ferries thanks to £3 million in extra funding from the Scottish Government.

Orkney ferry
The MV Varagen tied up in Kirkwall. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

However, the full cost of the ferry replacement programme has been put at £800 million.

All in all, the council’s ferry replacement programme will span 10 years.

The replacement of the ro-ro ferries for Eday, Sanday, Stronsay and Westray and
potentially the MV Hoy Head operating in the South Isles, is only phase 1.

However, the latest agreement marks further progress in a decades-long standoff between the council and the Scottish Government over the need for new internal ferries in Orkney and how they should be funded.

