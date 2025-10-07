Angry community calls for rejection of new bowling clubhouse at Nairn Showfield

Outraged Nairn neighbours are calling for the rejection of bowling club plans at the town’s much-loved Showfield.

Nairn Bowling Club has submitted plans to erect a new clubhouse at the former Farmer’s Showfield near the busy Lodgehill Road.

Plans have now been recommended for approval ahead of this week’s Highland Council south planning applications committee.

The recommendation to give the go-ahead to the development comes despite more than 200 objections.

The Save our Showfield (SOS) campaign group created by neighbours is one of the multiple objectors, describing the proposed development as “entirely unsuitable.”

However, planners say the bowling club plans for the Showfield retains a “community and recreational element” for the area.

Speaking to The P&J campaigners say they have been “ignored”, adding that “the community doesn’t want” the project.

Why Nairn residents have objected to Showfield bowling club plans

Speaking to the Press and Journal, campaign group spokesperson Carolyn Forsyth, said the plans submitted by the bowling club last year are “sketchy in every aspect”.

She said: “The feasibility study by the bowling club has never been seen, mentioned or referenced in any part of the ward business meeting notes or the area committee meetings.

“The bowling club has been greenlit by the planning department, but none of the information that we’ve submitted seems to have been even glanced at or referenced.

“We’ve asked for a public hearing, it’s been ignored.”

She explained the campaign group was created by angry neighbours who believe their concerns are not being listened to.

She said: “Neighbours have submitted over 100 objections, all very robust and strenuous, and you’d think after this, the development shouldn’t be allowed to proceed.

“But our many concerns have been ignored, frankly we’re really annoyed.”

‘Showfield bowling club plans contrary to Nairn vision’

Ms Forsyth explained their main objection highlights that plans for the bowling clubhouse “do not conform with the local development plan”.

According to Highland Council documents, the land of the former Showfield should be allocated for “housing”.

An objection submitted by the group reads: “A public consultation to consider amending the use for the site has not taken place and therefore, no change of use class has been approved by the planning authority.”

Ms Forsyth added: “That’s the biggest objection that we’ve got; it does not conform in any way shape or form with the local development plan that was agreed by the community and adopted in 2024.

“The planning department says it does, I’m not entirely sure why as they state quite clearly in their supporting document that it is allocated for housing and instead are building a bowling club with greens, car park, bar, restaurant that is going to take over the entire site.”

Traffic worries about Showfield plans

Nairn West and Suburban Community Council and Nairn River Community Council have also objected to the development.

The latter, along with many other objectors, has highlighted the “loss of publicly accessible green space” and “biodiversity”.

Objectors are also claiming the development would also “increase traffic on an already busy road.”

A letter submitted by SOS to the planning portal explains that the increase in traffic will pose “a risk to pedestrian safety.”

It reads: “The Waverley/Lodgehill Road junction is dangerous, with inadequate pavement provision for the number of pedestrians in the area.

“Especially the large numbers of schoolchildren who use this route to get to and from work.”

Why Highland Council planners back backed bowling club plans

Despite the 229 objections, members of the council’s south planning applications committee have been recommended to grant the application ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.

The planning authority admits “the site is allocated for housing within the local development plan”.

However, they argue that the “proposed use as a bowling club introduces a recreational and community element that aligns with placemaking objectives and mitigates some concerns about green space loss.”

The local authority concludes: “While the site is allocated for housing, the Showfield has had a long-term use as a recreational and community space.

“With this proposal, a wider public use of the space, albeit through a private, but community-focussed bowling club, would be retained.

“It is not considered that the proposed development will result in any significantly adverse impact on the character of the area, or on either individual or wider community residential amenity.

“It is considered that the proposal is an acceptable departure from the development plan.”