Highlands & Islands Highland road closed after three-vehicle crash outside Dounreay power station Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area. By Michelle Henderson October 7 2025, 8:33 am October 7 2025, 8:33 am Share Highland road closed after three-vehicle crash outside Dounreay power station Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6866503/emergency-services-crash-dounreay-power-plant/ Copy Link 0 comment Drivers are being diverted away from the A836 at Dounreay. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson. Traffic on the north coast has been brought to a standstill following a multi-vehicle crash outside Dounreay power station. The collision happened on the A836 Thurso to Durness road shortly after 7.30am. Two fire appliances from Thurso are in attendance, just 10 miles west of Thurso, with small gear currently in use by firefighters. The severity of the incident is unclear. The crash happened on the A836, outside Dounreay power station. Image: Shutterstock. North coast closed following crash Drivers are being urged to avoid the area as the road is closed in both directions. A diversion route is in place, as crews remain at the scene. A statement issued by police reads: “The A836 is closed outside Dounreay power station following a three-vehicle crash that happened around 7.40am on Tuesday October 7. “Emergency services are in attendance. “A diversion is in place and road users are advised to avoid the area if possible.” Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.
