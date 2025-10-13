Watch as we join Inverness soldiers on training exercise in Latvia simulating response to Russian threat

As an Inverness-based reporter, I rarely get to drive outside the Highlands for a story.

However, for this article, I have travelled more than 1,500 miles.

I was given special access to join the Army’s 3 SCOTS, from Fort George, who are taking part in a “large-scale” operation in Latvia.

The Ardersier battalion has joined Latvian, Canadian and Italian soldiers in a major training exercise in the Baltic country amid tensions in the region.

Exercise Forest Guardian is part of a major, multi-domain rehearsal showing how allies can respond rapidly to a crisis threatening peace in north-east Europe.

The Press and Journal was given exclusive access by the Army to visit Fort George troops in Latvia for a series of stories that will run all week, including:

Speaking to a Dufftown-native who is one of the youngest members of the Royal Regiment of Scotland on his first overseas mission.

Learning why the Army is in Latvia to take part in the major exercise.

Going inside the former school that has become a makeshift barracks for the exercise.

But first, we join the Fort George troops in the Latvian woods simulating their response to adversaries.

Why Fort George troops are in Latvia

Exercise Forest Guardian is just one part of a multi-national operation taking place across northern Europe.

Similar drills have been taking place in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Estonia.

The exercises have been designed to represent a large-scale demonstration of how allies would respond to any Russian aggression in the region.

However, they are also to provide reassurance to allies as well as deter potential adversaries.

The 3 SCOTS commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Rob Smith told the P&J the most recent defence review recognises the major threat to the United Kingdom is Russia.

He told us the exercise allows the battalion to rehearse their “ability to project force at short notice into another part of the world.”

Getting to rural Latvia from Inverness

After landing at Riga Airport, we drove two and a half hours to the Vainode area in the south east of the country, near the Lithuanian border.

There, I met more than 200 troops from Fort George who have been deployed to Latvia.

They are staying in an old boarding school, sleeping in former classrooms that have been converted into a makeshift barracks.

It was a cold autumn morning when Major Mikey Fairweather drove us for around 15 minutes to a nearby forest ahead of the exercise.

As I looked out the car window, I was surprised to see how flat the country is with a mix of large fields and forests.

Latvia’s highest point is a hill standing at just over 1,000ft.

We parked on the side of a rural road as we waited for the arrival of the troops.

Going inside Fort George training exercise in Latvia

I was invited to join two raids simulating defensive operations against an external threat.

A raid is launched as a swift penetration into hostile territory.

It is used to secure information, confuse the enemy, strike or seize a high-value individual or target, or to destroy physical positions, equipment or a discrete part of an enemy force.

In the first raid, soldiers arrived in military trucks before infiltrating the woods.

I followed them closely as they advanced rapidly through the trees.

They regrouped in an area close to the Canadian and Italian troops, who were acting as the enemy force.

3 SCOTS then took positions and launched the attack.

My heart accelerated as I started hearing the shooting.

The striking sound merged with the screams of the soldiers.

I crawled with them through the bushes to get the best footage of the assault, which lasted about 15 minutes.

Following the successful incursion, it was time to regroup ahead of the withdrawal.

Troops conducted a rapid reorganisation around the enemy position.

It was impressive to see how soldiers effortlessly carried the simulated casualties on their backs as they ran through the woods.

Others carried their comrades on stretchers as they zigzagged between the trees.

Troops withdrew from the scene before the enemy had a chance to call in indirect fire.

Officials labelled the manoeuvre as a “success.”

Tasting field rations in Latvian woods

After the first raid, we had a chance to grab some lunch.

Before heading to the site, I had been given a ration pack filled with hypercaloric meals to help provide energy for long operations.

I particularly enjoyed the oat biscuits.

After grabbing a bite, we drove to another location in the woods, where the second raid was about to take place.

Canadian soldiers acting as the enemy force were located on the side of the road.

A few minutes later, we started seeing 3 SCOTS along with Latvian partners emerging from the woods.

Birds started fleeing the area as the shooting commenced.

Canadians swiftly responded as they fired back.

Then, 3 SCOTS threw smoke grenades to distract the enemy.

The battlefield turned colourful as pink clouds of smoke covered the site.

This was used by the Fort George battalion to advance through the woods towards the enemy position.

At this point, all I could hear was loud shooting and the screams of soldiers as their silhouettes faded in the smoke.

After a few minutes, I could see 3 SCOTS withdrawing from the enemy position.

Troops ran back across the road and through the woods as they regrouped following another successful operation.