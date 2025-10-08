Kirkwall mountain bike track planned for Island Games finally gets approval months after event

Plans for a new mountain biking track have been given the green light from Orkney Islands Council’s planning committee.

The track will be built at land to the west of the Pickaquoy Centre, beyond the rugby pitches.

The area will include nearly three miles of mountain biking trails with features like jumps, tunnels, drop-offs and dips.

The aim would be to provide an area for bikers of all abilities.

As such, included in the planning permission was a change of use of the land from agricultural to recreational, as well as landscaping.”

Plans for Kirkwall bike track years in the making

Plans for a track have been in the works for years.

At one point it was hoped that the track would be ready in time for last summer’s Island Games.

While that deadline was missed and the event was moved to another location, the plans have still been in the works.

The planning application viewed by the committee today was from the Pickaquoy Centre.

The bike track would technically be an expansion of its facilities.

One of the driving forces behind the project has been Daniel Brazier from Orkney Cycling Club.

He and the manager of the Pickaquoy Centre, James Linklater, were both at today’s committee meeting.

Track may also be used for guided walks and work with schools

Back in 2023, Mr Linklater said local biking sessions had been attracting more than 60 people per session.

As such there is an appetite for a safe environment for younger bikers to learn in.

There were no objections to the plans but they had to go to the committee as they are classed as a “major development”.

Today, Mr Linklater stated that they are looking at other opportunities for using the area.

He mentioned “guided walks” of the area and working with local primary schools as possible uses for the completed project.

Speaking after today’s meeting, Mr Brazier said: “Orkney Cycling Club are really happy to see all the hard work done so far pay off and for this project to get planning approval, as it will be such a great facility for Orkney cyclists.

“We look forward to continuing our work with the Pickaquoy Centre on this exciting project.”

As for when the bike trails could be up and running, an announcement will be given soon.

Mr Brazier added: “Along with The Pickaquoy Centre, we hope to share more information in the coming weeks on the likely timescales for building the facility, as well as acknowledging all the amazing people and funders that have made this possible”.