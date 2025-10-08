Kirkwall mountain bike track planned for Island Games finally gets approval months after event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Kirkwall mountain bike track planned for Island Games finally gets approval months after event

The new track will be built near the Pickaquoy Centre and could also be used for walking

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Mountain biking is a growing sport in Orkney. Image: Shutterstock
Plans for a new mountain biking track have been given the green light from Orkney Islands Council’s planning committee.

The track will be built at land to the west of the Pickaquoy Centre, beyond the rugby pitches.

The area will include nearly three miles of mountain biking trails with features like jumps, tunnels, drop-offs and dips.

The aim would be to provide an area for bikers of all abilities.

As such, included in the planning permission was a change of use of the land from agricultural to recreational, as well as landscaping.”

Plans for Kirkwall bike track years in the making

Plans for a track have been in the works for years.

At one point it was hoped that the track would be ready in time for last summer’s Island Games.

While that deadline was missed and the event was moved to another location, the plans have still been in the works.

Plans show the proposed bike track’s proximity to the Pickaquoy Centre (to the right). Image: Bracewell Stirling

The planning application viewed by the committee today was from the Pickaquoy Centre.

The bike track would technically be an expansion of its facilities.

One of the driving forces behind the project has been Daniel Brazier from Orkney Cycling Club.

He and the manager of the Pickaquoy Centre, James Linklater, were both at today’s committee meeting.

Track may also be used for guided walks and work with schools

Back in 2023, Mr Linklater said local biking sessions had been attracting more than 60 people per session.

As such there is an appetite for a safe environment for younger bikers to learn in.

There were no objections to the plans but they had to go to the committee as they are classed as a “major development”.

Today, Mr Linklater stated that they are looking at other opportunities for using the area.

He mentioned “guided walks” of the area and working with local primary schools as possible uses for the completed project.

The land being looked at the proposed mountain biking area. Image: Pickaquoy Centre.

Speaking after today’s meeting, Mr Brazier said: “Orkney Cycling Club are really happy to see all the hard work done so far pay off and for this project to get planning approval, as it will be such a great facility for Orkney cyclists.

“We look forward to continuing our work with the Pickaquoy Centre on this exciting project.”

As for when the bike trails could be up and running, an announcement will be given soon.

Mr Brazier added: “Along with The Pickaquoy Centre, we hope to share more information in the coming weeks on the likely timescales for building the facility, as well as acknowledging all the amazing people and funders that have made this possible”.

