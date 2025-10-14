From pot washer to the front line, Dufftown teen on first overseas mission with Army in Latvia as he follows grandad’s inspiration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From pot washer to the front line, Dufftown teen on first overseas mission with Army in Latvia as he follows grandad’s inspiration

Private Aiden Harvey, who lives in Fort George, was deployed to Latvia for a military exercise days after his 18th birthday.

Private Harvey, 18, from Dufftown, is with 3 SCOTS in Latvia. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

A Moray teen chose a very different career path to all his school friends.

Aiden Harvey, from Dufftown, used to work as a pot wash and waiter at Aberlour Hotel, but thought it “wasn’t the most fulfilling role.”

So the former Speyside High School pupil enrolled at the army college in Harrogate for his military training and joined 3 SCOTS about a month ago, while he was still 17.

Private Harvey turned 18 in September and just a few days later he was deployed to Latvia for his first overseas mission.

He is taking part in Exercise Forest Guardian, which simulates a rapid response to a crisis in north east Europe.

The Press and Journal, which was given exclusive access to travel to Latvia to join 3 SCOTS in the exercise, spoke to the young soldier about:  

  • How his grandad inspired him to join the army.
  • Whether he is enjoying his first overseas army trip.
  • If he has adapted well to military life and living in Fort George.

How army grandad inspired him to become a soldier

Private Harvey told The P&J his grandad Alistair inspired him to join the army.

He said: “My grandfather was in the Royal Engineers, serving both in Ireland and somewhere in Africa.

“However, he doesn’t often talk about it.

Private Harvey is on his first overseas mission with 3 SCOTS. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

“He is a great inspiration to me though, which also encouraged me to follow his example.”

The teen added that he has always been fascinated by the military lifestyle.

“I have always wanted to join the army however, I think what most appealed to me was the travel and adventure that it offers,” he said.

Joining overseas Army exercise days after 18th birthday

Private Harvey was sent to Latvia a few days after his 18th birthday.

He described the feeling of being deployed overseas as “amazing”.

He said: “It was quite exciting to leave the UK Army-wise. It’s been a weird experience because it’s so different, but a good one.

“I’ve gone from being in training to changing to Fort George and then coming over here quickly.”

The Dufftown teen is taking part in a military exercise in Latvia. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

The Dufftown teen is already looking forward to his next travels with the army.

“The battalion has a very busy year of overseas deployments and operations coming up of which I am excited to be a part of,” he said.

How is Dufftown teen adapting to army life?

The young soldier was still 17 when he moved to Fort George about a month ago.

He said he was pleasantly surprised at how “relaxed and welcoming” everyone is at battalion.

He said Fort George is “a good place to live”.

“It’s secluded, but I don’t mind that,” he said.

The teen, who was in a single room while he was still 17, will be moving to a shared room after the trip.

However, he is not bothered about it as he thinks he is quite “easy-going”.

“I’ve shared a room with people before, so I just feel normal,” he said.

The Moray soldier added that the “highlight” of his army career so far has been “the friendships.”

He said: “During training, I made a very close group of friends, and we all went on holiday together to Japan for a week.”

