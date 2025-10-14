From pot washer to the front line, Dufftown teen on first overseas mission with Army in Latvia as he follows grandad’s inspiration

A Moray teen chose a very different career path to all his school friends.

Aiden Harvey, from Dufftown, used to work as a pot wash and waiter at Aberlour Hotel, but thought it “wasn’t the most fulfilling role.”

So the former Speyside High School pupil enrolled at the army college in Harrogate for his military training and joined 3 SCOTS about a month ago, while he was still 17.

Private Harvey turned 18 in September and just a few days later he was deployed to Latvia for his first overseas mission.

He is taking part in Exercise Forest Guardian, which simulates a rapid response to a crisis in north east Europe.

The Press and Journal, which was given exclusive access to travel to Latvia to join 3 SCOTS in the exercise, spoke to the young soldier about:

How his grandad inspired him to join the army.

Whether he is enjoying his first overseas army trip.

If he has adapted well to military life and living in Fort George.

How army grandad inspired him to become a soldier

Private Harvey told The P&J his grandad Alistair inspired him to join the army.

He said: “My grandfather was in the Royal Engineers, serving both in Ireland and somewhere in Africa.

“However, he doesn’t often talk about it.

“He is a great inspiration to me though, which also encouraged me to follow his example.”

The teen added that he has always been fascinated by the military lifestyle.

“I have always wanted to join the army however, I think what most appealed to me was the travel and adventure that it offers,” he said.

Joining overseas Army exercise days after 18th birthday

Private Harvey was sent to Latvia a few days after his 18th birthday.

He described the feeling of being deployed overseas as “amazing”.

He said: “It was quite exciting to leave the UK Army-wise. It’s been a weird experience because it’s so different, but a good one.

“I’ve gone from being in training to changing to Fort George and then coming over here quickly.”

The Dufftown teen is already looking forward to his next travels with the army.

“The battalion has a very busy year of overseas deployments and operations coming up of which I am excited to be a part of,” he said.

How is Dufftown teen adapting to army life?

The young soldier was still 17 when he moved to Fort George about a month ago.

He said he was pleasantly surprised at how “relaxed and welcoming” everyone is at battalion.

He said Fort George is “a good place to live”.

“It’s secluded, but I don’t mind that,” he said.

The teen, who was in a single room while he was still 17, will be moving to a shared room after the trip.

However, he is not bothered about it as he thinks he is quite “easy-going”.

“I’ve shared a room with people before, so I just feel normal,” he said.

The Moray soldier added that the “highlight” of his army career so far has been “the friendships.”

He said: “During training, I made a very close group of friends, and we all went on holiday together to Japan for a week.”

Read more