Investigation launched after Nairn vets raided in overnight break-in

Police have launched a probe into an overnight break-in at a Nairn Veterinary surgery.

Officers were called to Moray Coast Vet Group on Lodgehill Road shortly after 6am this morning.

It is understood that the main entrance to the Nairn practice sustained significant damage.

However, it’s business as usual as the Highland business remains open.

Probe launched into Nairn break-in

Officers have launched an investigation into the incident.

Work is under way to establish what, if anything, was removed from the property, which lies on the corner of Lodgehill Road and Wellington Road.

It has been confirmed that no medication or prescription drugs were removed.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 6.05am on Thursday, October 9, police were called to a report of a housebreaking at a business address on Lodgehill Road, Nairn.

“Enquiries are continuing.”