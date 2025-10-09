Investigation launched after Nairn vets raided in overnight break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Investigation launched after Nairn vets raided in overnight break-in

Officers confirmed no medication or prescription drugs were removed.

By Michelle Henderson
Image of Nairn Veterinary surgery, which lies on the corner of Lodgehill Road and Wellington Road
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Moray Coast Vet Group's Nairn surgery was subject to a break-in overnight. Picture shows; Moray Coast Vet Group Nairn Surgery . Nairn . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 09/10/2025

Police have launched a probe into an overnight break-in at a Nairn Veterinary surgery.

Officers were called to Moray Coast Vet Group on Lodgehill Road shortly after 6am this morning.

It is understood that the main entrance to the Nairn practice sustained significant damage.

However, it’s business as usual as the Highland business remains open.

Probe launched into Nairn break-in

Officers have launched an investigation into the incident.

Work is under way to establish what, if anything, was removed from the property, which lies on the corner of Lodgehill Road and Wellington Road.

It has been confirmed that no medication or prescription drugs were removed.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 6.05am on Thursday, October 9, police were called to a report of a housebreaking at a business address on Lodgehill Road, Nairn.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

