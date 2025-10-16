We go inside abandoned school being used as Fort George soldiers’ barracks in Latvia to find out what life is REALLY like on exercise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We go inside abandoned school being used as Fort George soldiers’ barracks in Latvia to find out what life is REALLY like on exercise

The P&J got exclusive access to the former boarding school premises used by 3 SCOTS as accommodation during a major overseas operation.

By Alberto Lejarraga

More than 200 Highland soldiers have been making an abandoned boarding school in Latvia their home.

Troops from the 3rd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, known as 3 SCOTS, are taking part in a military exercise in Latvia.

As part of Exercise Forest Guardian, the Fort George-based soldiers are rehearsing a fast response to a crisis threatening peace in north east Europe.

The P&J got exclusive access to visit them in Latvia to closely follow 3 SCOTS as they practise defensive operations in the lush forests of the Baltic state.

Old classrooms in Latvia have been converted into a barracks. Image: Alberto Molina/DC Thomson

We took a train from Inverness to Edinburgh and then flew to Riga before travelling another two and a half hours to the south east of the country.

Before joining 3 SCOTS in the exercise, we were welcomed into what is currently their home.

The Inverness battalion is staying in an old boarding school in the village of Vainode only a few miles away from the border with Lithuania.

The P&J was given a rare tour around the premises to learn more about the life of a soldier deployed overseas.

Classrooms become home for Fort George soldiers

We drove to the outskirts of Vainode a village about the size of Invergordon, until we reached a large four-storey building surrounded by large garden grounds.

The Fort George soldiers are staying at Vainodes Internapamatskola, a former boarding school in Latvia.

We were warmly welcomed by Major Mikey Fairweather, our tour guide for the day.

Our first stop was the canteen, located on the ground floor.

Medic Jade Fancourt is enjoying her time in Latvia. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

While enjoying a hot tea, we realised that children’s drawings still decorated the walls.

There was also a big smiley cardboard snowman near the dining tables.

The official then took us to the medics’ room, also on the ground floor.

Jade Fancourt, one of the seven medics staying there, told us she is enjoying the experience of staying at a former boarding school.

3 SCOTS are staying at this old school during a military exercise in Latvia. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

We had the honour to listen to Lance Corporal Uwaerelimam playing Time to Say Goodbye on the piano.

Walking through the wide yellow corridors of the building it was clear they had remained unchanged since the school was abandoned.

Sometimes, it felt like kids could appear out of nowhere at any time.

One of the school corridors. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Upstairs, we entered several former classrooms where soldiers were staying.

In one, a large periodic table was still on the wall as well as more kids’ drawings and the old green blackboard.

The periodic table is still on one of the walls. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
An old blackboard. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Snoring in the barracks and fish and chips for lunch

Lance Corporal Bruce, from Fife, described staying at the former boarding school as “different”.

He said: “Totally different to what you’d usually be staying in. It’s a luxury, I would say. It’s decent.

“You’re just staying with all the boys and you can’t complain, it’s funny.

“It gets cold at night, obviously.”

The outside of the building. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

However, the cold Latvian nights are not the worst thing about their temporary home.

He said snoring is “the worst thing about the experience”.

“I’m listening to it every night. I’d actually say thank you to McCarthy and Miller, they’re the ones who snore all the time,” he said with a smile.

After seeing the classrooms where 3 SCOTS are staying, we walked up to the top floor, home to the old school gym.

Canadian soldiers are staying at the old gym. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

This is where dozens of Canadian soldiers are staying.

The gym is actually beautiful, with tall windows and a carved wooded ceiling.

It still has a basketball hoop and a small stage, which was presumably used for theatre plays.

After the tour, it was time to go back to the canteen for some lunch.

The fish and chips was nice. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

There were two options that day: battered fish or ham and cheese melt, with chips, beans and mushy peas as sides.

We chose the fish and chips, which was actually very nice.

School entrance. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

The chips were hand-cut and tasted better than in many restaurants, providing a taste of home for the soldiers while overseas.

