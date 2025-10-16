We go inside abandoned school being used as Fort George soldiers’ barracks in Latvia to find out what life is REALLY like on exercise

More than 200 Highland soldiers have been making an abandoned boarding school in Latvia their home.

Troops from the 3rd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, known as 3 SCOTS, are taking part in a military exercise in Latvia.

As part of Exercise Forest Guardian, the Fort George-based soldiers are rehearsing a fast response to a crisis threatening peace in north east Europe.

The P&J got exclusive access to visit them in Latvia to closely follow 3 SCOTS as they practise defensive operations in the lush forests of the Baltic state.

We took a train from Inverness to Edinburgh and then flew to Riga before travelling another two and a half hours to the south east of the country.

Before joining 3 SCOTS in the exercise, we were welcomed into what is currently their home.

The Inverness battalion is staying in an old boarding school in the village of Vainode only a few miles away from the border with Lithuania.

The P&J was given a rare tour around the premises to learn more about the life of a soldier deployed overseas.

Classrooms become home for Fort George soldiers

We drove to the outskirts of Vainode a village about the size of Invergordon, until we reached a large four-storey building surrounded by large garden grounds.

The Fort George soldiers are staying at Vainodes Internapamatskola, a former boarding school in Latvia.

We were warmly welcomed by Major Mikey Fairweather, our tour guide for the day.

Our first stop was the canteen, located on the ground floor.

While enjoying a hot tea, we realised that children’s drawings still decorated the walls.

There was also a big smiley cardboard snowman near the dining tables.

The official then took us to the medics’ room, also on the ground floor.

Jade Fancourt, one of the seven medics staying there, told us she is enjoying the experience of staying at a former boarding school.

We had the honour to listen to Lance Corporal Uwaerelimam playing Time to Say Goodbye on the piano.

Walking through the wide yellow corridors of the building it was clear they had remained unchanged since the school was abandoned.

Sometimes, it felt like kids could appear out of nowhere at any time.

Upstairs, we entered several former classrooms where soldiers were staying.

In one, a large periodic table was still on the wall as well as more kids’ drawings and the old green blackboard.

Snoring in the barracks and fish and chips for lunch

Lance Corporal Bruce, from Fife, described staying at the former boarding school as “different”.

He said: “Totally different to what you’d usually be staying in. It’s a luxury, I would say. It’s decent.

“You’re just staying with all the boys and you can’t complain, it’s funny.

“It gets cold at night, obviously.”

However, the cold Latvian nights are not the worst thing about their temporary home.

He said snoring is “the worst thing about the experience”.

“I’m listening to it every night. I’d actually say thank you to McCarthy and Miller, they’re the ones who snore all the time,” he said with a smile.

After seeing the classrooms where 3 SCOTS are staying, we walked up to the top floor, home to the old school gym.

This is where dozens of Canadian soldiers are staying.

The gym is actually beautiful, with tall windows and a carved wooded ceiling.

It still has a basketball hoop and a small stage, which was presumably used for theatre plays.

After the tour, it was time to go back to the canteen for some lunch.

There were two options that day: battered fish or ham and cheese melt, with chips, beans and mushy peas as sides.

We chose the fish and chips, which was actually very nice.

The chips were hand-cut and tasted better than in many restaurants, providing a taste of home for the soldiers while overseas.

