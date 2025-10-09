Why plans for three-storey office building in Kirkwall are being delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Why plans for three-storey office building in Kirkwall are being delayed

Councillors decided they needed to see 3D images and put questions to the roads department before they could make a decision

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney planning
The site for the proposed office building. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson

Planning permission for a new three-storey office building in Kirkwall has been deferred.

The plans are being developed by local businessman Neil Stevenson with the intention for the proposed building to be the new home for third sector organisation Voluntary Action Orkney (VAO).

The proposed 50-room building would be on a now-empty site at the Crafty next to the roundabout between Junction Road and Pickaquoy Road.

It would house offices, interview rooms and meeting rooms.

Objections on grounds of noise, parking, privacy and more

There were five objections to the plans from four members of the public and Orkney Housing Association, in its role as social landlord for properties in the nearby Sommerville Square

These were on the grounds of the potential effects on privacy, parking, noise, design and scale.

There are also objections from the council’s roads department due to a lack of dedicated parking and access to service vehicles.

Despite this, the plans that went to councillors this week were recommended for approval by the council’s planning department.

During the planning committee meeting, however, there were concerns.

Plans show what the new building would look like. Image: S J Omand chartered surveyors.

Councillor Duncan Tullock was worried about the amount of vehicle and foot traffic the development could bring to the already busy roundabout.

While there is one zebra crossing at part of the roundabout, crossing the other roads to it can be difficult.

The fact that some of those using VAO will be elderly or disabled was raised.

Questions remain over Kirkwall road worries

It was noted that councillors had not been provided with “3D images” of what the building would look like, as these were not included in the report.

According to the agent for the applicant, Steven Omand, these had been prepared a year ago.

Mr Omand also said he and the applicant were unaware that the plans were actually being recommended for approval until they saw the report prepared for the meeting.

Kirkwall bonfire
The site is near the Peedie Sea. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson

They were under the impression they would be refused, due to the objection from the roads department.

On the parking issue, Mr Omand said: “There is more free parking in that area than for any other development I’ve done in Kirkwall”.

However, there was no representative from the council’s roads team at the meeting to answer questions or respond.

This, coupled with the councillors having not seen the 3D images, led Councillor Tullock to call for a decision on the application to be deferred.

This was supported by the other members of the committee.

More planning stories from Orkney

Conversation