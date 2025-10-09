Why plans for three-storey office building in Kirkwall are being delayed

Planning permission for a new three-storey office building in Kirkwall has been deferred.

The plans are being developed by local businessman Neil Stevenson with the intention for the proposed building to be the new home for third sector organisation Voluntary Action Orkney (VAO).

The proposed 50-room building would be on a now-empty site at the Crafty next to the roundabout between Junction Road and Pickaquoy Road.

It would house offices, interview rooms and meeting rooms.

Objections on grounds of noise, parking, privacy and more

There were five objections to the plans from four members of the public and Orkney Housing Association, in its role as social landlord for properties in the nearby Sommerville Square

These were on the grounds of the potential effects on privacy, parking, noise, design and scale.

There are also objections from the council’s roads department due to a lack of dedicated parking and access to service vehicles.

Despite this, the plans that went to councillors this week were recommended for approval by the council’s planning department.

During the planning committee meeting, however, there were concerns.

Councillor Duncan Tullock was worried about the amount of vehicle and foot traffic the development could bring to the already busy roundabout.

While there is one zebra crossing at part of the roundabout, crossing the other roads to it can be difficult.

The fact that some of those using VAO will be elderly or disabled was raised.

Questions remain over Kirkwall road worries

It was noted that councillors had not been provided with “3D images” of what the building would look like, as these were not included in the report.

According to the agent for the applicant, Steven Omand, these had been prepared a year ago.

Mr Omand also said he and the applicant were unaware that the plans were actually being recommended for approval until they saw the report prepared for the meeting.

They were under the impression they would be refused, due to the objection from the roads department.

On the parking issue, Mr Omand said: “There is more free parking in that area than for any other development I’ve done in Kirkwall”.

However, there was no representative from the council’s roads team at the meeting to answer questions or respond.

This, coupled with the councillors having not seen the 3D images, led Councillor Tullock to call for a decision on the application to be deferred.

This was supported by the other members of the committee.

More planning stories from Orkney