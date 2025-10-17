‘Why 750ft monster wind turbine plans near my home have turned me into a proud nimby’

With the announcement of another wind farm in their glen, the owner of a collection of luxury holiday lodges says it has turned him into a “proud nimby.”

Mike Spencer-Nairn left Jersey for the Highlands in 2005 with his wife Pawana, who he met while travelling the Himalayan regions of India.

They set up Eagle Brae in Strathglass, which they believe is now under threat from a nearby wind farm proposal.

They believe that if the turbines are approved it would threaten the local area’s primary asset – its landscape.

The glen remains relatively “unspoiled” compared to some areas in the Highlands, and the pair intend to fight to keep it that way.

The Press and Journal visited the team behind Eagle Brae, to find out why some of Scotland’s largest onshore wind turbines threaten their business.

‘Our dream business is now under threat’

The pair settled in the idyllic Strathglass glen, and fulfilled their “dream” by opening a self-catering Highland retreat in 2013.

Mike said: “The whole point of Eagle Brae is everything is blended in.

“The experience for the guest here is for them to feel part of the landscape, part of the nature, part of the deer that are wandering around outside.”

Between the wildflower roofing and carved wooden road signs, Eagle Brae has gone to the “nth degree” to ensure their guests can truly escape their “busy” daily lives.

However Mike and Pawana believe their business and vision of “escapism” is under threat from a nearby wind farm proposal.

‘Turbines on unspoiled glen set to blow atmosphere out of the water’

EnergieKontor, a renewable developer established in Germany, is proposing 20 turbines on the opposite hillside which Mike said will be visible from many of his holiday lodges.

The planned 750ft turbines would be some of the highest in the country.

Mike said the Ballach Wind Farm will “pepper” the skyline with “monster turbines” and is set to “blow the atmosphere here out of the water.”

Strathglass, outside of some 1950s hydro projects and the visible tips of a few pylons, has remained entirely “unspoiled.”

He said: “I’m not anti-wind farms.

“I think they should be offshore or in places where they’re not posing a threat to the primary asset of that area.

“In our area, our primary asset is our landscape.”

Eagle Brae, like many hospitality businesses in the Highlands, is a “marginal” business.

If the turbines were to go ahead, and Eagle Brae’s bookings dropped even 5-10% as a result, Mike believes his business would be in jeopardy.

‘We do renewables right’

Mike reiterates again, he is not “anti-renewables”, and in fact is quite the opposite.

Their home and holiday lodges draw power from their own local hydro scheme and each lodge is equipped with biomass boilers and some with air source heat pumps.

“It’s not ruining anyone else’s life, just a tiny little weir up the hill.

“The turbine house is subterranean, so there’s no ugly building there. It’s all hidden away.

“That’s how renewables can be and should be, not plastering the tops of the hills with 750ft metal structures.”

‘Scottish government could threaten a business they helped create’

The pair also protested a previous attempt at a windfarm in Strathglass a decade ago.

Back in 2014, the Scottish Government approved a 262ft meteorological mast after developer ABO appealed.

However, ABO later withdrew their plans as they were not commercially-viable due to low wind speeds.

Mike believes the Scottish Government are “storming ahead” to net zero goals by approving applications without considering the “collateral damage.”

Recent figures show the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit, which deals with large-scale renewable developments, has an approval rate of 72%.

For applications that do not escalate to a public inquiry, the approval rate is 88%.

This worries Mike, who without a hard-fought £440,000 Scottish Government grant, wouldn’t have got Eagle Brae off the ground.

He said: “The government are invested in this as well. They’ve invested in this vision of what Eagle Brae is.

“It makes you feel a bit powerless and makes you doubt the democratic process of how these things are supposed to work.”

‘I’m a proud nimby’

This threat to Eagle Brae has turned Mike into what he describes as a “proud nimby.”

Since moving to the area, Mike thinks Strathglass has remained relatively short-term let-free compared to other Highland areas and has a healthy amount of full-time locals.

However, he has found it a “shame” some locals, despite not being supportive of the plans, are “apathetic” to submitting an objection or making their voices heard.

He believes this is likely part of the historic estate culture of the Highlands going back centuries, but it has motivated him to stand up for his local area.

Mike said: “Nimby is always seen as a derogatory term.

“But you should fight for your backyard if you love it and you get the feeling that everybody else in your community loves it and doesn’t want it desecrated.

“The other connotation with the phrase nimby is that, you are only disapproving because you live there.

“I don’t think that’s true of me. I think I wouldn’t object to wind farms in some other areas, like nondescript rolling agricultural countryside – people aren’t visiting those.

“You would probably struggle to find another business of our scale that has so comprehensively integrated renewables into the fabric of the business.”

Animosity from beyond the Highlands

Mike has visitors from all over the world booking in to stay at Eagle Brae.

During the previous windfarm proposal, Mike surveyed over 450 of his guests, with 83% saying a nearby windfarm would impact their decision to return to Eagle Brae.

This time round, when Mike emailed almost 4,000 of his previous guests, over 900 replied in just 48 hours objecting to the plans.

For Mike and Pawana, their visitors contribute well over what EnergieKontor are offering in terms of community payback, and keep local restaurants open over the winter.

Mike said: “It’s all a bit unsavoury. It’s buying agreement from the community.

“It would be a slippery slope because it sends a message that none of our landscapes are sacrosanct.

“They’ll think “if we can do this here, we can do this anywhere.”

“And people generally do view areas like this as some of the last genuine wild vistas and landscapes left in Scotland.

“If you can do that here then you’ve got to worry for the rest of the country, nowhere is safe from this.”

EnergieKontor did not respond when contacted by the P&J.

