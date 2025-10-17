‘Why 750ft monster wind turbine plans near my home have turned me into a proud nimby’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Why 750ft monster wind turbine plans near my home have turned me into a proud nimby’

Eagle Brae say the plans threaten their self-catered holiday lodge business as the imposing windfarm could put people off visiting Strathglass.

Mike and Pawana Spencer-Nairn of Eagle Brae holiday lodges. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.
Mike and Pawana Spencer-Nairn of Eagle Brae holiday lodges. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.
By Will Angus

With the announcement of another wind farm in their glen, the owner of a collection of luxury holiday lodges says it has turned him into a “proud nimby.”

Mike Spencer-Nairn left Jersey for the Highlands in 2005 with his wife Pawana, who he met while travelling the Himalayan regions of India.

They set up Eagle Brae in Strathglass, which they believe is now under threat from a nearby wind farm proposal.

They believe that if the turbines are approved it would threaten the local area’s primary asset – its landscape.

The glen remains relatively “unspoiled” compared to some areas in the Highlands, and the pair intend to fight to keep it that way.

The Press and Journal visited the team behind Eagle Brae, to find out why some of Scotland’s largest onshore wind turbines threaten their business.

‘Our dream business is now under threat’

The pair settled in the idyllic Strathglass glen, and fulfilled their “dream” by opening a self-catering Highland retreat in 2013.

Mike said: “The whole point of Eagle Brae is everything is blended in.

“The experience for the guest here is for them to feel part of the landscape, part of the nature, part of the deer that are wandering around outside.”

Eagle Brae has its own road signs so everything blends in with the environment. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

Between the wildflower roofing and carved wooden road signs, Eagle Brae has gone to the “nth degree” to ensure their guests can truly escape their “busy” daily lives.

However Mike and Pawana believe their business and vision of “escapism” is under threat from a nearby wind farm proposal.

‘Turbines on unspoiled glen set to blow atmosphere out of the water’

EnergieKontor, a renewable developer established in Germany, is proposing 20 turbines on the opposite hillside which Mike said will be visible from many of his holiday lodges.

The planned 750ft turbines would be some of the highest in the country.

Mike said the Ballach Wind Farm will “pepper” the skyline with “monster turbines” and is set to “blow the atmosphere here out of the water.”

Strathglass, outside of some 1950s hydro projects and the visible tips of a few pylons, has remained entirely “unspoiled.”

Mike, Pawana and Bernese Mountain Dog Shanti with the sunlit hill marked for a new windfarm. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

He said: “I’m not anti-wind farms.

“I think they should be offshore or in places where they’re not posing a threat to the primary asset of that area.

“In our area, our primary asset is our landscape.”

Eagle Brae, like many hospitality businesses in the Highlands, is a “marginal” business.

If the turbines were to go ahead, and Eagle Brae’s bookings dropped even 5-10% as a result, Mike believes his business would be in jeopardy.

‘We do renewables right’

Mike reiterates again, he is not “anti-renewables”, and in fact is quite the opposite.

Their home and holiday lodges draw power from their own local hydro scheme and each lodge is equipped with biomass boilers and some with air source heat pumps.

What guests see when they first visit Eagle Brae. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

“It’s not ruining anyone else’s life, just a tiny little weir up the hill.

“The turbine house is subterranean, so there’s no ugly building there. It’s all hidden away.

“That’s how renewables can be and should be, not plastering the tops of the hills with 750ft metal structures.”

‘Scottish government could threaten a business they helped create’

The pair also protested a previous attempt at a windfarm in Strathglass a decade ago.

Back in 2014, the Scottish Government approved a 262ft meteorological mast after developer ABO appealed.

However, ABO later withdrew their plans as they were not commercially-viable due to low wind speeds.

Mike believes the Scottish Government are “storming ahead” to net zero goals by  approving applications without considering the “collateral damage.”

Mike and Pawana believe their bespoke lodges could be under threat. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

Recent figures show the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit, which deals with large-scale renewable developments, has an approval rate of 72%.

For applications that do not escalate to a public inquiry, the approval rate is 88%.

This worries Mike, who without a hard-fought £440,000 Scottish Government grant, wouldn’t have got Eagle Brae off the ground.

He said: “The government are invested in this as well. They’ve invested in this vision of what Eagle Brae is.

“It makes you feel a bit powerless and makes you doubt the democratic process of how these things are supposed to work.”

‘I’m a proud nimby’

This threat to Eagle Brae has turned Mike into what he describes as a “proud nimby.”

Since moving to the area, Mike thinks Strathglass has remained relatively short-term let-free compared to other Highland areas and has a healthy amount of full-time locals.

However, he has found it a “shame” some locals, despite not being supportive of the plans, are “apathetic” to submitting an objection or making their voices heard.

He believes this is likely part of the historic estate culture of the Highlands going back centuries, but it has motivated him to stand up for his local area.

Eagle Brae lodges are busy throughout the year. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

Mike said: “Nimby is always seen as a derogatory term.

“But you should fight for your backyard if you love it and you get the feeling that everybody else in your community loves it and doesn’t want it desecrated.

“The other connotation with the phrase nimby is that, you are only disapproving because you live there.

“I don’t think that’s true of me. I think I wouldn’t object to wind farms in some other areas, like nondescript rolling agricultural countryside – people aren’t visiting those.

“You would probably struggle to find another business of our scale that has so comprehensively integrated renewables into the fabric of the business.”

Animosity from beyond the Highlands

Mike has visitors from all over the world booking in to stay at Eagle Brae.

During the previous windfarm proposal, Mike surveyed over 450 of his guests, with 83% saying a nearby windfarm would impact their decision to return to Eagle Brae.

This time round, when Mike emailed almost 4,000 of his previous guests, over 900 replied in just 48 hours objecting to the plans.

For Mike and Pawana, their visitors contribute well over what EnergieKontor are offering in terms of community payback, and keep local restaurants open over the winter.

Those staying at Eagle Brae currently have clear views down the glen. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

Mike said: “It’s all a bit unsavoury. It’s buying agreement from the community.

“It would be a slippery slope because it sends a message that none of our landscapes are sacrosanct.

“They’ll think “if we can do this here, we can do this anywhere.”

“And people generally do view areas like this as some of the last genuine wild vistas and landscapes left in Scotland.

“If you can do that here then you’ve got to worry for the rest of the country, nowhere is safe from this.”

EnergieKontor did not respond when contacted by the P&J.

Do you want to talk about renewable developments near you? Get in touch to share your story: will.angus@pressandjournal.co.uk

