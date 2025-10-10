Why 5,000-year-old burial chamber in Orkney has secured alcohol licence

The visitor centre at Maeshowe chambered cairn in Orkney has been granted a sales licence allowing it to run as “a retail site”.

The visitor centre is across the road from the 5,000-year-old burial cairn, in Stenness on the Orkney Mainland.

The applicant was Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which runs the site.

The new Maeshowe licence covers the sale of a number of items, including alcohol. Notably, it is an “off-sale licence” meaning alcohol can be sold in the visitor centre, but cannot be legally consumed there.

This would allow Maeshowe to operate as a retail site in the same way as the Skara Brae visitor centre, also in Orkney’s West Mainland.

Hopes to grow Maeshowe events

According to a report that went to the Orkney Area Licensing Board, the visitor centre plans to hold activities including:

Recorded music

Theatre

Films

Retail sales including snack foods and beverages

Taking and dispatch of orders including by

electronic commerce

electronic commerce Tastings/sampling of whisky and other alcoholic and food

products

The approved alcohol licence for Maeshowe covers from 10am to 10pm each day.

According to HES this will allow the visitor centre to hold events into the evenings in the summer months when the site is busy.

David Hossack from Morton Fraser MacRoberts LLP spoke on behalf of HES at today’s committee meeting.

He said HES want to “enhance the facility for visitors and tourists“.

Mr Hossack said the alcohol being sold will “usually be local and perhaps branded so visitors can take home a souvenir or a gift”.

The licence application had no objections from committee members, including local police.