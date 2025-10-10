Why 5,000-year-old burial chamber in Orkney has secured alcohol licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why 5,000-year-old burial chamber in Orkney has secured alcohol licence

Site operators are seeking to "enhance experience" for visitors to Maeshowe.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Maeshowe is one of Orkney's most renowned prehistoric sites
The visitor centre at Maeshowe chambered cairn in Orkney has been granted a sales licence allowing it to run as “a retail site”.

The visitor centre is across the road from the 5,000-year-old burial cairn, in Stenness on the Orkney Mainland.

The applicant was Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which runs the site.

The new Maeshowe licence covers the sale of a number of items, including alcohol. Notably, it is an “off-sale licence” meaning alcohol can be sold in the visitor centre, but cannot be legally consumed there.

This would allow Maeshowe to operate as a retail site in the same way as the Skara Brae visitor centre, also in Orkney’s West Mainland.

Hopes to grow Maeshowe events

According to a report that went to the Orkney Area Licensing Board, the visitor centre plans to hold activities including:

  • Recorded music
  • Theatre
  • Films
  • Retail sales including snack foods and beverages
  • Taking and dispatch of orders including by
    electronic commerce
  • Tastings/sampling of whisky and other alcoholic and food
    products

The approved alcohol licence for Maeshowe covers from 10am to 10pm each day.

According to HES this will allow the visitor centre to hold events into the evenings in the summer months when the site is busy.

Maeshowe was constructed around 5,000 years ago and is a central part of the Heart of Neolithic Orkney World Heritage Site. Image: Shutterstock

David Hossack from Morton Fraser MacRoberts LLP spoke on behalf of HES at today’s committee meeting.

He said HES want to “enhance the facility for visitors and tourists“.

Mr Hossack said the alcohol being sold will “usually be local and perhaps branded so visitors can take home a souvenir or a gift”.

The licence application had no objections from committee members, including local police.

Conversation