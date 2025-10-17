How army life has helped one Fort George soldier rediscover his Christian faith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How army life has helped one Fort George soldier rediscover his Christian faith

Lance Corporal Bruce and Private Stamp spoke to the P&J about their life in the army while taking part in a military exercise in Latvia.

By Alberto Lejarraga

Two soldiers living in the Highlands have opened up about their time in the army.

Lance Corporal James Bruce and Private Samuel Stamp, members of 3 SCOTS at Fort George, have spoken to the Press and Journal in Latvia.

The duo are taking part in Exercise Forest Guardian, which is part of an operation that rehearses the rapid response to a threat from Russia or any other potential enemy in north east Europe.

The P&J was given exclusive access to travel to Latvia to join the Fort George soldiers as they work with Canadian, Italian and Latvian troops in the military exercise.

During our visit to their headquarters, we spoke to Lance Corporal James Bruce and Private Samuel Stamp about: 

  • Life in Fort George.
  • How a secondary school teacher from Fife inspired them to join the army.
  • Whether they like living in Fort George after not being given their preferred postings.
  • And how being in the army has helped them recover Christian faith.

Teacher inspiration led soldier to Fort George

Lance Corporal James Bruce, from Methil in Fife, enlisted in September 2019 at the age of 17.

He explained he was inspired by one of his teachers at Waid Academy.

He said: “I had a teacher who was in the Navy in underwater bomb disposal.

“One day, he played a video of it on the projector and I was just like, ‘I’ll give that a bash.'”

The young soldier added that the best thing about the job is to “travel and get to see loads of different countries”.

Lance Corporal Bruce spoke about his life at Fort George while taking part in a military exercise in Latvia. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

He has been to Croatia, the US, Kenya, Poland and now Latvia.

The 22-year-old said his favourite was the US because “there was so much to do”.

He explained: “America was the best by far. Different world. Good food, really nice people and loads to do.

“Louisiana was amazing. I’d do it all over again.”

‘Staying in Fort George is like living in a museum’

Lance Corporal Bruce also spoke about life inside Fort George, which will be closed in 2032.

He said staying there is “alright”, but that it feels like staying in the historic barracks, which date from the 18th century, is like living in a “museum.”

He added that the best thing about it is to “constantly be around friends.

Lance Corporal Bruce in the Latvian woods. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

In his free time, he goes back to Fife to spend time with his family and go fishing.

The 22-year-old said: “I go home on Friday afternoon and travel back up on Sunday.

“I see my family and friends and I go down for a wee fish at the Methil docks.”

Why soldier has changed mind about Highlands

Private Samuel Thomas Stamp, 21, is a radio signaller at 3 SCOTS.

He enlisted in 2023 after taking inspiration from his dad, who was in the 2nd Royal Tank Regiment.

“Listening to him talking about his time made me want to join as well as a patriotic duty,” he explained.

The Englishman explained how he ended up in Fort George.

Private Stamp in Latvia. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

He said: “When you go through basic training in the army, you get three choices of where you want to be stationed, what base and what regiment you want to go into.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t get any of my choices and then I just got put into Fort George.”

However, after just over a year at the site, the 21-year-old said he is “quite happy”.

“It’s definitely been an experience. I mean, it’s such an old building, but it’s definitely fun,” he said.

He added that the best thing about Fort George is “the location”.

“It’s just a beautiful place,” he told The P&J.

He now doesn’t have “any plans of moving”.

How army helped Highland soldier recover Christian faith

Private Stamp revealed that being in the army has helped him recover his faith.

He explained: “Being in the army has brought me back in the Christian faith by my peers.

“I am now a part of the Catholic Military Association.

“Being surrounded by peers who also share similar views has given me a sense of purpose in representing the British Army’s Catholic community.”

