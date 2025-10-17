How army life has helped one Fort George soldier rediscover his Christian faith

Two soldiers living in the Highlands have opened up about their time in the army.

Lance Corporal James Bruce and Private Samuel Stamp, members of 3 SCOTS at Fort George, have spoken to the Press and Journal in Latvia.

The duo are taking part in Exercise Forest Guardian, which is part of an operation that rehearses the rapid response to a threat from Russia or any other potential enemy in north east Europe.

The P&J was given exclusive access to travel to Latvia to join the Fort George soldiers as they work with Canadian, Italian and Latvian troops in the military exercise.

During our visit to their headquarters, we spoke to Lance Corporal James Bruce and Private Samuel Stamp about:

Life in Fort George.

How a secondary school teacher from Fife inspired them to join the army.

Whether they like living in Fort George after not being given their preferred postings.

And how being in the army has helped them recover Christian faith.

Teacher inspiration led soldier to Fort George

Lance Corporal James Bruce, from Methil in Fife, enlisted in September 2019 at the age of 17.

He explained he was inspired by one of his teachers at Waid Academy.

He said: “I had a teacher who was in the Navy in underwater bomb disposal.

“One day, he played a video of it on the projector and I was just like, ‘I’ll give that a bash.'”

The young soldier added that the best thing about the job is to “travel and get to see loads of different countries”.

He has been to Croatia, the US, Kenya, Poland and now Latvia.

The 22-year-old said his favourite was the US because “there was so much to do”.

He explained: “America was the best by far. Different world. Good food, really nice people and loads to do.

“Louisiana was amazing. I’d do it all over again.”

‘Staying in Fort George is like living in a museum’

Lance Corporal Bruce also spoke about life inside Fort George, which will be closed in 2032.

He said staying there is “alright”, but that it feels like staying in the historic barracks, which date from the 18th century, is like living in a “museum.”

He added that the best thing about it is to “constantly be around friends.”

In his free time, he goes back to Fife to spend time with his family and go fishing.

The 22-year-old said: “I go home on Friday afternoon and travel back up on Sunday.

“I see my family and friends and I go down for a wee fish at the Methil docks.”

Why soldier has changed mind about Highlands

Private Samuel Thomas Stamp, 21, is a radio signaller at 3 SCOTS.

He enlisted in 2023 after taking inspiration from his dad, who was in the 2nd Royal Tank Regiment.

“Listening to him talking about his time made me want to join as well as a patriotic duty,” he explained.

The Englishman explained how he ended up in Fort George.

He said: “When you go through basic training in the army, you get three choices of where you want to be stationed, what base and what regiment you want to go into.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t get any of my choices and then I just got put into Fort George.”

However, after just over a year at the site, the 21-year-old said he is “quite happy”.

“It’s definitely been an experience. I mean, it’s such an old building, but it’s definitely fun,” he said.

He added that the best thing about Fort George is “the location”.

“It’s just a beautiful place,” he told The P&J.

He now doesn’t have “any plans of moving”.

How army helped Highland soldier recover Christian faith

Private Stamp revealed that being in the army has helped him recover his faith.

He explained: “Being in the army has brought me back in the Christian faith by my peers.

“I am now a part of the Catholic Military Association.

“Being surrounded by peers who also share similar views has given me a sense of purpose in representing the British Army’s Catholic community.”

Read more from Fort George soldiers in Latvia